Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

The tuskless male Asian elephant reportedly damaged some property, including vehicles.

A Makna elephant, which strayed out of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve in Pollachi, was seen roaming on the streets of Madukkarai town in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore. The tuskless male Asian elephant reportedly damaged some property, including vehicles. Forest department officials are trying to drive the animal back into the reserve. Interestingly, the elephant had earlier been captured by forest officials on February 5 from the Dharmapuri forest range after he used to raid crops in the region frequently. Following his capture, the elephant was translocated to the Anamalai Tiger Reserve.