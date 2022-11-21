Truck loses brakes on Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

The truck was moving towards Pune when it reportedly suffered a brake failure on the Navale bridge.

A major mishap occurred on Sunday evening on the Pune-Bengaluru highway that saw over 20 vehicles being severely damaged. At least 15 people received injuries in the pileup that was caused after a truck lost control on the downward slope of a bridge.

Police said at least eight persons had to be hospitalised. The truck was moving towards Pune when it reportedly suffered a brake failure on the Navale bridge. Suhel Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III), said there was, fortunately, no loss of lives.

The out-of-control truck rammed into at least 24 vehicles. Of these, 22 were cars and one autorickshaw. The damaged vehicles were later removed from the spot, and traffic was restored on the route

A person whose car was damaged in the accident said the speeding truck first rammed into some vehicles, which in turn hit some other vehicles. 'There were four people in our car. It was among the vehicles that were hit. Fortunately, the airbags were deployed, and nothing happened to us. But several vehicles around us were badly hit, he said.