'Roads like Kangana Ranaut's cheeks': Jharkhand Congress MLA promises in video message

Smooth roads and actresses' cheeks. Time and again, politicians have been caught on the wrong foot while promising roads so smooth that they would resemble actresses cheeks. This time, it is the turn of Congress legislator Irfan Ansari from Jharkhand.

The Congress MLA from Jamtara has promised to construct roads in his constituency that would be smoother than Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's cheeks. In a video released by him on Friday, Dr Irfan says that work on the construction of 14 world-class roads would begin soon in Jamatara. He goes on to assure the people in his constituency that the roads will be smoother than the cheeks of film actress Kangana Ranaut.

Jharkhand: I assure you that roads of Jamtara "will be smoother than cheeks of film actress Kangana Ranaut"; construction of 14 world-class roads will begin soon, says Dr Irfan Ansari, Congress MLA



This is not the first time that the MLA has found himself making headlines for the wrong reasons. Earlier this week, the legislator was heard saying that one should not wear face masks for a long time. Calling wearing masks for a longer duration detrimental to health, Dr Irfan said that prolonged mask use causes inhalation of carbon dioxide. He received massive flak for his statement considering that Coronavirus cases are on their way up across the country once again.

Meanwhile, the Jamtara legislator's remarks are one among the many of such nature. Just last month in December, Maharashtra minister Gulabrao Patil was heard comparing the smoothness of roads in his Jalgaon district assembly constituency to actor-politician Hema Malini's cheeks. The Shiv Sena minister later tendered an apology. In November 2021, Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha landed in trouble for comparing the state's roads to actor Katrina Kaif’s cheeks.