  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Roads like Kangana Ranaut's cheeks': Jharkhand Congress MLA promises in video message

    Jan 15, 2022, 5:52 PM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    Smooth roads and actresses' cheeks. Time and again, politicians have been caught on the wrong foot while promising roads so smooth that they would resemble actresses cheeks. This time, it is the turn of Congress legislator Irfan Ansari from Jharkhand.

    The Congress MLA from Jamtara has promised to construct roads in his constituency that would be smoother than Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's cheeks. In a video released by him on Friday, Dr Irfan says that work on the construction of 14 world-class roads would begin soon in Jamatara. He goes on to assure the people in his constituency that the roads will be smoother than the cheeks of film actress Kangana Ranaut.

    This is not the first time that the MLA has found himself making headlines for the wrong reasons. Earlier this week, the legislator was heard saying that one should not wear face masks for a long time. Calling wearing masks for a longer duration detrimental to health, Dr Irfan said that prolonged mask use causes inhalation of carbon dioxide. He received massive flak for his statement considering that Coronavirus cases are on their way up across the country once again.

    Meanwhile, the Jamtara legislator's remarks are one among the many of such nature. Just last month in December, Maharashtra minister Gulabrao Patil was heard comparing the smoothness of roads in his Jalgaon district assembly constituency to actor-politician Hema Malini's cheeks. The Shiv Sena minister later tendered an apology. In November 2021, Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha landed in trouble for comparing the state's roads to actor Katrina Kaif’s cheeks.

    Recent Videos

    UP Election 2022: Diwali on Makar Sankranti, say Gorakhpur residents as BJP brings Yogi Adityanath in contest

    UP Election 2022: Diwali on Makar Sankranti, say Gorakhpur residents as BJP brings Yogi Adityanath in contest

    Video Icon
    Unveiled on Army Day: New combat uniform of the Indian Army

    Unveiled on Army Day: New combat uniform of the Indian Army

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs NorthEast Utd: NEUFC can say that it played good, must continue with the same rhythm - Khalid Jamil on FCG draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: NEUFC can say that it played good, must continue with the same rhythm - Khalid Jamil

    Video Icon
    Army Day 2022 'Main Bharat ka jawan hoon' video will give you goosebumps

    Army Day 2022: 'Main Bharat ka jawan hoon' video will give you goosebumps

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 60): FC Goa holds fort against NorthEast United in a 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 60): FC Goa holds fort against NorthEast United in a 1-1 draw

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' relives the '83 moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out

    skincare benefits of red wine for flawless skin
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Red wine for flawless skin? Reap these benefits

    Must See

    Roads like Kangana Ranaut's cheeks: Jharkhand Congress MLA promises in video message
    Video Icon
    India News

    'Roads like Kangana Ranaut's cheeks': Jharkhand Congress MLA promises in video message

    UP Election 2022: Diwali on Makar Sankranti, say Gorakhpur residents as BJP brings Yogi Adityanath in contest
    Video Icon
    India News

    UP Election 2022: Diwali on Makar Sankranti, say Gorakhpur residents as BJP brings Yogi Adityanath in contest

    Unveiled on Army Day: New combat uniform of the Indian Army
    Video Icon
    Defence

    Unveiled on Army Day: New combat uniform of the Indian Army