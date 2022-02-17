  • Facebook
    Punjab CM Channi blinks on ‘UP ke bhaiya’ remark, explains why he said so

    Feb 17, 2022, 3:54 PM IST
    Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday released a video statement, clarifying his controversial remarks against people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The clarification came after the clip of the remarks made at a public rally went viral.

    Channi had stoked a controversy by saying ‘do not let UP and Bihar ke bhaiya enter Punjab.’ While he made the remark, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi could be seen standing by him smiling and applauding.

    Issuing a clarification, Channi said, “My words are being twisted. I’m reiterating, my statement was aimed at people like Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh, (Arvind) Kejriwal who are outsiders and come to create chaos in our state. People who come from UP, Bihar, Rajasthan to Punjab, this state belongs to them as much as it is ours.”

