PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

Today the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is advancing our motto of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the Congress on Monday for 'using' the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited as a pretext to instigate people and level allegations against his government. Without naming the Congress, PM Modi said that HAL's new helicopter factory in Tumakuru stands as a testimony that has exposed the lies and misinformation spread about HAL.

Also Read: LCA-Navy makes historic landing on the deck of INS Vikrant

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Bengaluru-headquartered company's helicopter factory -- the largest chopper manufacturing facility in the country -- at Bidarehalla kaval in Gubbi taluk of Karnataka's Tumakuru district, PM Modi said HAL was used as a pretext to level allegations against our government. Conspiracies were hatched to instigate people. Today the HAL is advancing our motto of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat', he said.

To recall, the then Congress president Rahul Gandhi had during 2017-18 accused the Narendra Modi government of "snatching" the Rafale offset contract from HAL and "gifting" it to Anil Ambani's company. Gandhi and the Congress party had then attacked the Modi government over the Rs 58,000 crore Rafale fighter jet deal, alleging corruption and favouritism.