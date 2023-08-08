Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Intelligence sources indicate that a high-level Hizbul Mujahideen meeting happened in Pakistan's Islamabad, where plans to rejuvenate terror activities in Rajouri and Poonch were discussed. It is believed that Pakistan is sending experienced terrorists to Jammu & Kashmir to inspire and recruit young individuals

    Instead of focusing to resolve the economic crisis which is almost in a state of collapse, Pakistan has now resorted to reviving terrorism in South Kashmir which includes areas of Rajouri, and Poonch. In a major development, the Indian Army thwarted an infiltration attempt and neutralized a dreaded terrorist along the line of control in Poonch on Monday. 

    The slain terrorist was identified as Muneer Hussain, a resident of Bagyladra in Poonch, who had been close to Hizbul Mujahideen’s Syed Salahuddin. A self-styled division commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, Muneer Hussain went to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in 1993 and came back to India in 1996 and again went back to Pakistan in 1998 to gain terror training. He had masterminded a number of attacks on security forces in the Kashmir valley over two decades.  

    Recently, as per reliable intelligence inputs, he had attended a high-level meeting of the Hizbul Muzahiddin group in Pakistan’s national capital, Islamabad. According to the intelligence sources, the agenda of the meeting was to revive the terror activities in Rajouri and Poonch areas. For the revival of terrorism in these areas, he was given a larger leadership role than Tanzeems. 

    Pakistan is now trying to send old terror veterans to Jammu & Kashmir to motivate and recruit youth thus making desperate attempts to revive terrorism, sources added.

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Top Stories

    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself
    Lifestyle

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt
    Entertainment

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma
    Entertainment

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH
    Entertainment

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC
    Lifestyle

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma
    Entertainment

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma
    Entertainment

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Must See

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir
    India News

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)
    India News

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)
    India News

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal