Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

Intelligence sources indicate that a high-level Hizbul Mujahideen meeting happened in Pakistan's Islamabad, where plans to rejuvenate terror activities in Rajouri and Poonch were discussed. It is believed that Pakistan is sending experienced terrorists to Jammu & Kashmir to inspire and recruit young individuals

Instead of focusing to resolve the economic crisis which is almost in a state of collapse, Pakistan has now resorted to reviving terrorism in South Kashmir which includes areas of Rajouri, and Poonch. In a major development, the Indian Army thwarted an infiltration attempt and neutralized a dreaded terrorist along the line of control in Poonch on Monday.

The slain terrorist was identified as Muneer Hussain, a resident of Bagyladra in Poonch, who had been close to Hizbul Mujahideen’s Syed Salahuddin. A self-styled division commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, Muneer Hussain went to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in 1993 and came back to India in 1996 and again went back to Pakistan in 1998 to gain terror training. He had masterminded a number of attacks on security forces in the Kashmir valley over two decades.

Recently, as per reliable intelligence inputs, he had attended a high-level meeting of the Hizbul Muzahiddin group in Pakistan’s national capital, Islamabad. According to the intelligence sources, the agenda of the meeting was to revive the terror activities in Rajouri and Poonch areas. For the revival of terrorism in these areas, he was given a larger leadership role than Tanzeems.

Pakistan is now trying to send old terror veterans to Jammu & Kashmir to motivate and recruit youth thus making desperate attempts to revive terrorism, sources added.