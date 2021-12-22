  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Dec 22, 2021, 9:45 PM IST

    In a shameful incident of showing disunity among Pro-Kannada organisations, a scuffle broke out between Sarvasanghatanegala Okkuta and other Pro Kannada outfits as the former had raised objection for Karnataka bandh on December 31.

    Shivakumar Naik who heads lesser-known Kannada outfit Sarvasanghatanegala Okkuta was concerned about the Year-End on December 31 and other events which the public may have planned.

    Other outfits who heard him objecting to the Karnataka bandh on December 31 abused Naik and said the preference should be given to the State and its pride and not for year-end events. The members also pulled Naik, heckled him, and attacked him. The police that were present at the spot took Naik away from the premises. Yesterday, Naik was beaten by Shiv Sena members in Mumbai for holding a protest in Mumbai regarding insulting the Kannada flag.

    Meanwhile addressing the press, the working president of confederation of Kannada outfits Sa Ra Govindu, Vatal Nagaraj and Praveen Shetty in union said that there will be a bandh on December 31.

    Also watch: Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate-ycb

    Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate

    Video Icon
    uk court orders dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum to pay ex wife Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein 550 million pounds divorce

    UK court orders Dubai ruler to pay ex-wife £550 million: All you need to know about the royal divorce

    Video Icon
    Harvard professor Charles Lieber found guilty of hiding ties to China

    Harvard professor, Charles Lieber, found guilty of hiding ties to China

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Always think about your defensive organisation; defence wins you titles - KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic before CFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Always think about your defensive organisation; defence wins you titles - KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United DC: ATKMB has a lot of ambition, I'm happy to be here - Juan Ferrando on NEUFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB has a lot of ambition, I'm happy to be here - Juan Ferrando on NEUFC win

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out

    skincare benefits of red wine for flawless skin
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Red wine for flawless skin? Reap these benefits

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen

    Fans in Karnataka celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday in a unique way ycb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Fans in Karnataka celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday in a unique way

    Samantha Akkineni to Anushka Shetty to Rashmika Mandanna; 9 South Indian actresses without makeup - gps
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Samantha Akkineni to Anushka Shetty to Rashmika Mandanna; 9 South Indian actresses without makeup

    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter

    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha-ycb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha

    Must See

    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh
    Video Icon
    India News

    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate-ycb
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate

    uk court orders dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum to pay ex wife Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein 550 million pounds divorce
    Video Icon
    World News

    UK court orders Dubai ruler to pay ex-wife £550 million: All you need to know about the royal divorce