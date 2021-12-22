Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

In a shameful incident of showing disunity among Pro-Kannada organisations, a scuffle broke out between Sarvasanghatanegala Okkuta and other Pro Kannada outfits as the former had raised objection for Karnataka bandh on December 31.

Shivakumar Naik who heads lesser-known Kannada outfit Sarvasanghatanegala Okkuta was concerned about the Year-End on December 31 and other events which the public may have planned.

Other outfits who heard him objecting to the Karnataka bandh on December 31 abused Naik and said the preference should be given to the State and its pride and not for year-end events. The members also pulled Naik, heckled him, and attacked him. The police that were present at the spot took Naik away from the premises. Yesterday, Naik was beaten by Shiv Sena members in Mumbai for holding a protest in Mumbai regarding insulting the Kannada flag.

Meanwhile addressing the press, the working president of confederation of Kannada outfits Sa Ra Govindu, Vatal Nagaraj and Praveen Shetty in union said that there will be a bandh on December 31.

