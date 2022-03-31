Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    A dispute over a water bottle has resulted in a deadly attack on a Karnataka resident from Bagalkot in Andhra Pradesh's temple town Srisailam. The locals in Srisailam allegedly attacked Karnataka-bound vehicles. Following the protest from Karnataka devotees, temple authorities assured to solve the issue.

    Mar 31, 2022, 7:40 PM IST

    Tension erupted in temple town Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh late Wednesday night over a water bottle which resulted in violence. As per the Suvarna News 24X7, a Bagalkot resident was attacked with an axe by a group of people after he failed to pay Rs 10 for a water bottle.

    Soon, hundreds of people gathered and damaged the glasses of Karnataka-bound vehicles and some shops were also set on fire. Following the tension, Karnataka devotees especially from North Karnataka protested. The temple authorities intervened and promised the devotees that they would look into the issues and asked all to cooperate as lakhs of devotees from Gulbarga, Bidar, Bagalkot from Karnataka and others from Maharashtra and Telangana state have already come.

    As per reports, the temple administration was unable to control the ensuing tension as many devotees were drunk. The devotees from Maharashtra, Telangana, and Karnataka throng Srisailam temple during Udagi eve and offer sarees and gifts to Goddess Bhramarambika and Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy.

    The devotees see Braharambika Devi as their daughter and Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy as their son-in-law and invite them to their homes through their prayer assuming it will bring luck. The temple is witnessing mad rush as the seva has begun after two years. The seva was shut due to Covid from 2020 March.

