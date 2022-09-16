'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

Indigo Music's RJ Rohit provides a round-up of independent artists on 'Indie Scoop'.

In yet another edition of Indigo Music's Indiescoop, we showcase more independent artists who are making a mark with their music. In this edition, we feature:

Electrik-Po: It is in fact a French band, which consists of Arfaz, Martin and Florent and they are brilliant in what they do. It is a really funny story, how

they met.

Shreyas Ted: He is a student and also an aspiring musician from Bengaluru. This spectacular independent artist released a song called 'Sleepwalking'.

Keshav Tomer: This independent artist has come up with a brand new track called 'Himring'. The song itself has a very deep meaning.