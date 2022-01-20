Heard of the Palki ambulance service of north Bengal? (Watch Video)

A Palki ambulance service has been started in the Kalchini Boxa area under the Alipurduar district in North Bengal. Situated in the Himalayan mountain area near the Indo-Bhutan Border, Boxa comes under the reserve forest jurisdiction. The hilly area has no vehicle service. So people in the Boxa Valley have to walk over the mountain to reach the Zero point.

Recently, the district administration started a Palki service for pregnant women to bring them down to the Zero Point for hospitalization. The initiative, launched with the help of the Family Planning Association of India, is the first of its kind in the country.

On January 18, a woman named Pashalung Dukpa was taken to the Zero Point with the help of Palki Ambulance after she began experiencing labour pain. Peshalug village Daragaon is situated above 2600 ft from sea level. From Zero point Pashalung had taken to the Alipurduar District Hospital. She gave birth to a baby girl in the hospital.

Tushar Chakraborty, the general manager of Family Palling Association of India's Kalchini Branch, says that it is a great initiative and first-of-its-kind in the country, More Palki ambulances will be introduced in this mountain area in near future.

