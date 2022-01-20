  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Heard of the Palki ambulance service of north Bengal? (Watch Video)

    Jan 20, 2022, 4:49 PM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    A Palki ambulance service has been started in the Kalchini Boxa area under the Alipurduar district in North Bengal. Situated in the Himalayan mountain area near the Indo-Bhutan Border, Boxa comes under the reserve forest jurisdiction. The hilly area has no vehicle service. So people in the Boxa Valley have to walk over the mountain to reach the Zero point. 

    Recently, the district administration started a Palki service for pregnant women to bring them down to the Zero Point for hospitalization. The initiative, launched with the help of the Family Planning Association of India, is the first of its kind in the country. 

    On January 18, a woman named Pashalung Dukpa was taken to the Zero Point with the help of Palki Ambulance after she began experiencing labour pain. Peshalug village Daragaon is situated above 2600 ft from sea level. From Zero point Pashalung had taken to the Alipurduar District Hospital. She gave birth to a baby girl in the hospital. 

    Tushar Chakraborty, the general manager of Family Palling Association of India's Kalchini Branch, says that it is a great initiative and first-of-its-kind in the country, More Palki ambulances will be introduced in this mountain area in near future.

    To watch more videos, CLICK HERE

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: FC Goa needs to show more character on the pitch and get back to winning ways - Derrick Pereira on SC East Bengal loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: FC Goa needs to show more character on the pitch and get back to winning ways - Derrick Pereira

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs SCEB: SC East Bengal is happy because the plan was done perfectly by the players - Mario Rivera on FC Goa win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal is happy because the plan was done perfectly by the players - Mario Rivera

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 65): SC East Bengal scripts maiden season win, pips FC Goa 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 65): SC East Bengal scripts maiden season win, pips FC Goa 2-1

    Video Icon
    Explained True magnitude of the Tonga volcano eruption and what may happen next

    Explained: True magnitude of the Tonga volcano eruption and what may happen next

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Cannot blame defence line; midfield and forwards also need to work hard - NEUFC's Khalid Jamil on OFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Cannot blame defence line; midfield and forwards also need to work hard - NEUFC's Khalid Jamil

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes

    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' relives the '83 moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Must See

    Heard of the Palki ambulance service of north Bengal?
    Video Icon
    India News

    Heard of the Palki ambulance service of north Bengal? (Watch Video)

    Explained True magnitude of the Tonga volcano eruption and what may happen next
    Video Icon
    World News

    Explained: True magnitude of the Tonga volcano eruption and what may happen next

    UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP-dnm
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP