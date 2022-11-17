'Insult to Hindus and Sanatan Dharma...' Controversy over Kamal Nath cutting Mandir cake with Hanuman's photo

"They have insulted the Hindu faith and Sanatan Dharma by creating Lord Hanuman's portrait on a cake and then cutting it. People of India will not accept it," Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath finds himself in the midst of controversy after a video emerged of the Congress leader cutting a temple-shaped cake with Lord Hanuman's portrait. The Bharatiya Janata Party has accused Kamal Nath of insulting Hindu sentiments and alleged that the Congress party reeks of Hinduphobia.

Also Read: Millet: Why this Indian superfood is a 'smart' choice for the world

The video was taken during the Congress leader's three-day visit to his hometown Chhindwara. Nath's birthday is on November 18. His supporters arrived at the former chief minister's house in Chhindwara on Tuesday evening with the cake to celebrate his birthday in advance.

The Congress defended its veteran leader, stating that his supporters from Chhindwara had brought the cake that honoured him for constructing a 121-feet Hanuman Mandir in the constituency before he became the chief minister.

However, the BJP refused to buy the Congress's explanation as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused the Grand Old Party of insulting the Hindu faith. "They have insulted the Hindu faith and Sanatan Dharma by creating Lord Hanuman's portrait on a cake and then cutting it. People of India will not accept it," the chief minister said.

Chouhan further claimed that Congress was against the Ram temple and that the party remembered Lord Hanuman only for votes.

BJP's National Information and Technology Department chief Amit Malviya took to Twitter to say, 'Kamal Nath runs a knife through a four-tiered, temple-shaped cake, with a saffron flag and image of lord Hanuman on top. During elections, he had claimed to be Hanuman bhakt and is now insulting crores of Hindus by denigrating their deity.'

Also Read: Explained: Why India at the helm of G20 is a historic moment