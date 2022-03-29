Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

Forest officials are scared for tigress ST-17, which gave birth to two cubs few days back.

Indian Air Force has pressed in service two Mi-17V5 choppers to control the massive fire that has broken out in the forest area of Sariska Tiger Reserve in Alwar district of Rajasthan.

Indian Air Force spokesperson Wing Commander Ashish Moghe said that the Alwar district administration had requested for IAF's assistance in controlling the fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve.

He further stated that two helicopters have been deployed for Bambi Bucket operations.

"The operation is still on," the IAF spokesperson added.

A forest official said that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The blaze has been spread to 5-7 sqkm. The official also said that the movement of tigers has been affected.

Around 200 people, including fire personnel, forest staff, villagers are engaged in dousing the fire.

The fire broke out under the Akbarpur range, which is a tiger reserve. Around 25 tigers are present there. However, no report of any casualty has come in so far. But the forest officials are scared for tigress ST-17, which gave birth to two cubs a few days back.