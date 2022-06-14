India@75: Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

The Yatra, which was flagged off from Thiruvananthapuram by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, will travel through important historical spots, defence institutions and centres of excellence across, making its participants aware and proud of what we possess as a nation.

Asianet News and National Cadet Corps on Tuesday launched a nationwide journey named 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra' to spread awareness about the history of the Indian freedom struggle among the younger generation on the occasion of its 75th anniversary.

The Yatra, which was flagged off from Thiruvananthapuram by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, will travel through important historical spots, defence institutions and centres of excellence across, making its participants aware and proud of what we possess as a nation.

More than 150 NCC cadets will take part in the Yatra with a view to imparting the 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' message. The cadets will be accompanied by NCC officers and the Asianet News crew throughout the duration of the yatra.

Asianet News is organizing several commemorative Yatras originating from different parts of the nation with 150 NCC cadets and their mentors as its participants. The Yatra, which is being organised in association with the Ministry of Defence and the National Cadet Corps, will reflect on the great achievements of India in the past 75 years and, at the same time, draw up a roadmap of where the country wants to be when it turns 100.

Speaking on the occasion, Asianet News Media and Entertainment Limited Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra said: "A lot of what we wanted to achieve through this Yatra is to see where youngsters of this country see are going towards the next 25 years when this country actually turns 100."

Major General Alok Beri, the Director-General of the NCC Directorate (Kerala & Lakshadweep), said: "We are grateful for this initiative that you have taken. This will give an exposure to our cadets, which they will imbibe for their lifetime."