Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India@75: Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    The Yatra, which was flagged off from Thiruvananthapuram by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, will travel through important historical spots, defence institutions and centres of excellence across, making its participants aware and proud of what we possess as a nation.

    Jun 14, 2022, 7:41 PM IST

    Asianet News and National Cadet Corps on Tuesday launched a nationwide journey named 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra' to spread awareness about the history of the Indian freedom struggle among the younger generation on the occasion of its 75th anniversary. 

    The Yatra, which was flagged off from Thiruvananthapuram by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, will travel through important historical spots, defence institutions and centres of excellence across, making its participants aware and proud of what we possess as a nation. 

    More than 150 NCC cadets will take part in the Yatra with a view to imparting the 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' message. The cadets will be accompanied by NCC officers and the Asianet News crew throughout the duration of the yatra.

    Asianet News is organizing several commemorative Yatras originating from different parts of the nation with 150 NCC cadets and their mentors as its participants. The Yatra, which is being organised in association with the Ministry of Defence and the National Cadet Corps, will reflect on the great achievements of India in the past 75 years and, at the same time, draw up a roadmap of where the country wants to be when it turns 100.

    Speaking on the occasion, Asianet News Media and Entertainment Limited Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra said: "A lot of what we wanted to achieve through this Yatra is to see where youngsters of this country see are going towards the next 25 years when this country actually turns 100."

    Major General Alok Beri, the Director-General of the NCC Directorate (Kerala & Lakshadweep), said: "We are grateful for this initiative that you have taken. This will give an exposure to our cadets, which they will imbibe for their lifetime."

    Recent Videos

    Detained Congress leaders sing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram in police station gcw

    Detained Congress leaders sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in police station

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Top Stories

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps
    Entertainment

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video - gps
    Entertainment

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video

    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb
    India News

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps
    Entertainment

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb
    Entertainment

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb
    Lifestyle

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Exclusive Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldnt exist in Bollywood
    Entertainment

    Exclusive: Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldn’t exist in Bollywood

    Must See

    India at 75 Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'
    News

    India@75: Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    Detained Congress leaders sing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram in police station gcw
    India News

    Detained Congress leaders sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in police station

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap
    Defence

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap