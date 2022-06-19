India@75: Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement

Many Indians believed that it was impossible to beat the meat-eating British. But in 1910, an Indian wrestler demolished this myth, raised Indian peoples’ self-confidence, and strengthened the national movement. He was Ghulam Muhammed Baksh Butt, famously called the Great Gama Pehelvan.

Gama was the palace wrestler in the court of the Raja of Patiala in Punjab. Born near Amritsar to a wrestler family with roots in Kashmir in 1878, the young Gama soon assumed fame by winning against many big stars. In 1910 Gama was sent to London to participate in the John Bull World Wrestling Championship sponsored by a wealthy Bengali nationalist, Sarat Kumar Mitra.

But in London, Gama was denied entry into the competition. The reason was he was not tall enough! With less than 6 feet in height and 90 kg in weight, he was too puny against the giants from different countries. But some Indians in London arranged a series of unofficial bouts for Gama in which he defeated many known wrestlers. Among them was the American champion Benjamin Roller who Gama floored in three minutes. This made big news, and the World Championship organizers gave Gama entry. Gama defeated many before entering the final against the reigning world champion Stanislav Zbysko of Poland.

Though he was many times more in size than him, the Pole could not conquer Gama even after a three hours-long bout. Embarrassed at having been held up by an unknown Indian, the Pole did not come for the bout the next day. The organizers proclaimed Gama as the World Champion. This created huge news internationally and gave a great impetus to India’s national movement as Gama showed an Indian could become a world champion.

On his return to India, Gama defeated the reigning Indian champion Raheem Baksh Sultaniwala a giant with 130 kg in weight and 6 feet 9 inches in height. After three bouts ending in a draw, Gama threw Sultaniwala out of the mat. With his ribs broken, Sultaniwala was dethroned, and Gama became the new Rustom e Hind.

In 1920, the Raja of Patiala invited the Polish champion Zbysko whom Gama had fought 10 years ago. The 42-year-old Gama floored the 50-year-old Zbysko in less than 42 seconds. Next year Gama defeated the Swedish champion, Jesse Peterson. The Great Gama remained unbeaten for 50 years.

Gama remained in Pakistan after the partition. But he was at the forefront of protecting the minority Hindus living in his neighbourhood during the communal carnage that followed the partition.

