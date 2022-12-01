Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

In 2021, areas around Joshimath witnessed flash floods, for which the Indian Army and other agencies, including ITBP, were called upon for relief and rescue operations. It is the same area where the troops of two democracies are honing their skills and exchanging their best practices.

Indian Army not only safeguards the country's sovereignty from external threats but also engages itself in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief missions whenever called upon. As part of the ongoing Indo-US military exercise, codenamed 'Yudh Abhyas', the Indian and American troops demonstrated the HADR exercise and shared best practices to conduct joint relief and rescue operations smoothly.

The 18th edition of exercise Yudh Abhyas between two democracies began in the mid of November and saw the exchange of new tactics, techniques and procedures. The exercise met with sharp criticism from the Chinese foreign ministry, which stated: "The India-US joint exercise near the line of actual control in the border area does not help build trust between China and India." China has differences with both India and the US over a number of issues, including free navigation in the Indian Ocean Region. India and China have been engaged in a border standoff since May 2020 in Eastern Ladakh. The two countries' troops still have trust deficit issues after China's PLA breached all agreements and understandings in the region.

Meanwhile, validating their 15-day joint military exercise, the Indian and American soldiers demonstrated their capability of carrying smooth and effective relief and rescue missions if a flash flood occurred and locals were stuck in the middle of the floods.

The troops were given a situation to deal with if there was a flash flood in the Dhaulagiri river in Tapovan. The Indian Army shared its skill with its US counterpart as to how to rescue the stranded locals.

Indian Army officer Captain DS Bhati said, "After the two weeks of joint training with the US Army, we have come to the validation part of the exercise. This is a complete task of the HADR exercise. In this exercise, we will picture that there were flash floods in the Dhauliganga river, and the axis from Malari to Joshimath has been washed away as also the Class 70 bridge."

He also informed that the Army was tasked to rescue the civilians and establish a field hospital. A field hospital has been established about one km from here.

"As far as the crossing points are concerned, we have placed four crossing points, including a zipline which has been made on the broken bridge, two ropeways -- if any casualty is able to walk he/she will be taken across using two ropeways, two main rescue missions -- if any casualties stuck on a cliff then he/she will be taken down using stretcher tied on the harness of two individuals," Capt Bhati said.

"When he comes down -- if he is able to walk -- he will be walking on a makeshift bridge made out of the two logs, and if the casualty is not able to walk, he will be taken down through Rope Bridge," he added.

US Army Officer Capt Brady Carroll said: "We are conducting a joint exercise with our Indian Army counterparts. Right now, we are simulating a flash flood that occurred two years ago... During the flash floods, several local habitats were flooded in the surrounding areas, displacing around 450 civilians and destroying many homes."

"We are learning many new things that include patrolling. We have shared with each other as far as different ways of doing things and different ideas to bring back to our home station. We are very grateful for the opportunities to strengthen the relationship between the Indian Army and the United States Army," he said.

