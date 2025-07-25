The Indian Army conducted Exercise Drone Prahar in the eastern sector, showcasing drone integration in battlefield operations. The drill focused on surveillance, precision targeting, and real-time decision-making under realistic combat conditions.

New Delhi: Aimed at to validate the integration of drone technology into tactical operations by its infantry and supporting arms, the Indian Army has conducted Exercise Drone Prahar at multiple forward locations in the eastern sector.

Exercise drone prahar

An advanced military drill, the “exercise drone prahar” showcases the effective deployment of drones for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), real-time sensor-to-shooter links and precision targeting throughout the tactical and operational layers of the battlefield.

Dimapur-headquartered Spear Corps commander Lieutenant General Abhijeet S Pendharkar witnessed the exercise which was executed under realistic operational conditions.

Guwahati-based defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said: “A primary objective was to enhance command reach and situational awareness for tactical commanders through layered surveillance and support for dynamic decision-making.”

Significance of drone prahar exercise

The drone prahar exercise also tested critical enablers for battlefield drone integration including airspace deconfliction, secure communications and coordination protocols across multiple arms and services.

With a vision to build a technology-enabled force, “the Indian Army continues to lead in adopting niche technologies that boost preparedness and adaptability for future challenges.”

“Exercise Drone Prahar represents a landmark achievement reinforcing the Indian Army’s dedication to innovation, agility and technological superiority on the modern battlefield.”