Image Credit : Getty

India is developing a new ultra long-range bomber capable of striking targets more than 12,000 kilometres away, without refueling. With plans to arm the aircraft with BrahMos missiles and stealth tech, this move could permanently reshape the strategic balance between Asia and the West.

The ambitious project, named the Ultra Long-Range Strike Aircraft (ULRA), is being helmed by India’s Defence Ministry in coordination with DRDO, HAL, and the Aircraft Development Agency. This marks a shift in Indian defence thinking, from guarding borders to asserting global reach.

A top Air Force official stated, “Our nuclear triad covers land and sea well, but we need a platform that can strike anywhere from the skies too.” The goal? Create an aircraft that could fly to New York, London, or Beijing, and return without a pit stop.