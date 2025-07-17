India joins elite nations in titanium production as Lucknow-based PTC Industries begins manufacturing critical materials for BrahMos missiles and beyond, boosting defence self-reliance and export potential.

Lucknow: Joining the elite League of nations producing titanium and super alloys materials, India’s defence industries are playing a critical role in realising country’s ambitious initiative of self-reliance and reduction of dependency on foreign countries for critical components required for building strategic assets.

PTC Industries Puts India on the Global Titanium Map

Among those companies, Lucknow-based PTC Industries has begun production of titanium and super alloys materials which are crucial in making the BrahMos supersonic missile systems, the one which crippled Pakistan's air defence systems during Operation Sindoor.

Before India joined the elite league of nations capable of producing titanium, only Russia, China, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom possessed this critical manufacturing capability.

In an interview with Asianet News English, PTC Chairman and Managing Director Sachin Agarwal said: “For the construction of fighters, submarines and warships we need critical materials like titanium and super alloys. We lacked the capabilities and technologies and had to be dependent on foreign countries. Now we also the capabilities and technologies.”

“Our objective was to bridge the gap of critical components and technologies so that no other countries could blackmail India,” he said in a reference to China imposes curb on supply of rare earth materials.

He claimed that PTC Industries is the only private sector companies which is manufacturing titanium and super alloys materials.

Titanium: The Metal Powering India’s Defence Self-Reliance

Titanium is a kind of material, which is lighter than steel, high strength and has low density.

It is widely used in aircraft manufacturing due to its high strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance, and ability to withstand high temperatures.

These properties make it ideal for both structural components and engine parts, contributing to fuel efficiency and overall aircraft performance.

From Import Dependence to Global Supplier: India’s Strategic Leap

Ever-since Russia and Ukraine conflict began in 2022, which resulted in supply chain disruption, India has charted an ambitious path towards self-reliance in defence sector.

On numerous occasions, the Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Service chiefs emphasised self-reliance in India's defence sector, advocating innovation, indigenisation, and reforms.

Among the five countries, Russia produces around 1,75,000 tonnes per annum, accounting for 35 per cent of global production.

Alok Agarwal, Director (Technical and Quality), PTC Industries said: “By the end of the year, the plant's total capacity is expected to reach 6,000-6,500 tonnes per annum.” Currently, it produces 1500 tonnes.

Sachin Agarwal further stated that his company is not only restricted to Make-in-India initiative but it will also export to friendly countries.

Talking about ongoing geopolitical tensions worldwide, PTC Industries CMD said “the Europeans do not want to procure titanium from Russia and China so India has an opportunity to create this capacity and deliver to the world.”