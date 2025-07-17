The Indian Army successfully tested the Akash Prime air defence system in Ladakh’s extreme conditions. With direct hits at over 15,000 feet, the indigenous missile marks a major step in India’s defence self-reliance.

The Indian Army achieved a significant milestone this week when it successfully conducted trials of the Akash Prime air defence system in the challenging terrain of the Ladakh sector. Operating at altitudes exceeding 15,000 feet, Army Air Defence units put the indigenous surface-to-air missile system through rigorous testing that would determine its readiness for deployment along India's most sensitive borders.

The trials, coordinated with senior DRDO officials who developed the system, delivered impressive results. The Akash Prime successfully scored two direct hits on fast-moving aerial targets that mimicked enemy aircraft in the rarefied high-altitude atmosphere. These tests specifically validated the system's performance in extreme conditions – particularly the cold temperatures and thin air that characterize India's Himalayan frontiers.

Most significantly, these trials confirmed that the Akash Prime system will now equip the Indian Army's third and fourth Akash air defence regiments, marking a crucial expansion of India's indigenous defense capabilities along the India-Tibet border. The system's ground components, modified to withstand low temperatures and enhanced with thermal shielding, proved they could function effectively in snowy terrains where conventional systems often fail.

But to understand why these Ladakh trials represent such a triumph for Indian defense technology, we need to look at how the Akash family has evolved from an ambitious project to a battle-tested guardian of our skies – most recently during the intense aerial confrontations of Operation Sindoor. The morning of May 7, 2025, changed everything for India's defence doctrine. As Pakistani forces launched a coordinated aerial assault with over 30 surface-to-air missiles targeting 15 key Indian military installations, our nation's response proved that decades of indigenous defence development had finally come of age. At the heart of this defensive triumph stood the Akash surface-to-air missile (SAM) system – a testament to Indian engineering that turned the tide when it mattered most.

Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation to the brutal Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 innocent lives, became India's defining moment of self-reliance in defence technology. The Director General of Military Operations didn't mince words when describing the Akash system's performance during those critical hours – "stellar performance" that played a pivotal role in neutralizing aerial threats. This wasn't just military jargon; it was acknowledgment of a system that had evolved from an ambitious dream in the 1980s to a battle-tested guardian of our airspace.

To understand how remarkable this achievement is, imagine the Akash missile family as four generations of smartphones – each building on the previous one with better features. Let's break down each variant in simple terms:

Akash Mk-1: The Foundation (2015)

Think of this as the original iPhone – revolutionary for its time. This surface-to-air missile can hit aerial targets 25-30 kilometers away and has an 88% success rate in destroying enemy aircraft, helicopters, and drones. It uses a guidance system where ground-based radar continuously tells the missile where to go, like a GPS giving turn-by-turn directions. The missile is launched from mobile truck-mounted platforms, giving it the flexibility to be deployed anywhere along our borders. When two missiles are fired together with a five-second gap, the success rate jumps to 98.5%. This original version formed the backbone of India's air defense during Operation Sindoor.

Akash-1S: The Smart Upgrade (2019)

If Akash Mk-1 was the original iPhone, then Akash-1S is like the iPhone with Face ID. The key improvement is an indigenous "smart seeker" – imagine giving the surface-to-air missile its own eyes that can lock onto fast-moving, dodging targets like drones and cruise missiles. These missiles are launched from the same mobile platforms as the Mk-1 but with dramatically improved accuracy. While the range remains 25-30 kilometers, this variant is much better at hitting small, agile targets that try to escape by changing direction quickly.

Akash Prime: The Mountain Specialist (2021)

This is like a rugged smartphone designed for extreme conditions. Akash Prime was specifically built for India's high-altitude borders with China, and recent trials in Ladakh proved its mettle beyond doubt. During these tests conducted by Army Air Defence units at altitudes exceeding 15,000 feet, the system demonstrated remarkable precision by scoring two direct hits on fast-moving aerial targets in the challenging high-altitude environment. The Ladakh trials were particularly significant because they validated the system's ability to function in extreme cold and thin air – conditions where many weapon systems fail. With a 30-kilometer range and enhanced thermal protection, this surface-to-air missile is perfectly suited for defending our Himalayan borders. The launcher systems are specially modified to operate in these harsh mountain conditions, and the successful Ladakh tests confirmed that Akash Prime will equip the Indian Army's third and fourth Akash air defence regiments.

Akash-NG: The Future (Under Development)

Think of this as the iPhone 15 Pro Max of missiles. The Akash-NG (New Generation) is a complete redesign with a massive range upgrade to 70-80 kilometers – more than double the original. It's lighter, faster, and comes in ready-to-fire containers (called canisters) that can be quickly transported and deployed on mobile platforms. Most importantly, this surface-to-air missile has advanced radar that can track multiple threats simultaneously and engage stealth aircraft that older systems might miss. The canisterized launch system makes deployment even faster than previous versions.

Why Ladakh trials are significant

The significance of the Ladakh trials cannot be overstated. With tensions along our northern borders and the constant threat from across the western frontier, having a proven air defence system that can operate effectively at extreme altitudes gives India a strategic advantage that money cannot buy. The fact that Akash Prime successfully engaged targets at over 15,000 feet – in conditions where the air is so thin that conventional systems struggle – demonstrates that India has mastered the technology needed to defend its most challenging terrains. These trials proved that our indigenous surface-to-air missile system can protect high-value targets near sensitive border areas, particularly along the India-Tibet border where Akash Prime's enhanced capabilities are most needed.

About Akash system

What makes the Akash story truly remarkable is its journey from concept to combat proven system. The Akash system was developed over 15 years under the brilliant leadership of Dr. Prahlada Ramarao, who was personally selected by India's 'missile man' and former President Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. Dr. Ramarao was the youngest Project Director for the Akash programme when he took on this monumental challenge. Now 78, his vision has materialized into a system that represents 96% indigenous content – a figure that reflects not just in cost savings but in strategic autonomy.

The Akash surface-to-air missile system is designed to be launched from mobile platforms – think of it as a deadly combination of mobility and firepower. The missiles are mounted on wheeled trucks or tracked vehicles, allowing them to move quickly to wherever threats emerge. Each Akash battery consists of a sophisticated setup: one powerful Rajendra radar that acts as the system's eyes and brain, connected to four mobile launchers, with each launcher carrying three ready-to-fire missiles. This mobile design means the system can be rapidly deployed along our borders or relocated to counter emerging threats. When global supply chains face disruption or geopolitical pressures mount, India's ability to maintain and upgrade its defence systems independently becomes invaluable.

What makes each variant special is how they address different threats and environments. During Operation Sindoor, it was primarily the Akash Mk-1 and Akash-1S systems that formed the defensive wall against Pakistani attacks. The Mk-1's reliable command guidance system worked like a skilled air traffic controller, directing missiles to their targets with remarkable precision. Meanwhile, the 1S variant's smart seeker technology proved crucial in hunting down evasive drones that tried to slip through our defenses.

The progression from Mk-1 to Akash-NG represents India's growing technological confidence, with the Ladakh trials of Akash Prime serving as a powerful demonstration of this evolution. Each variant tackles specific challenges: the original proved the concept, the 1S added intelligence, the Prime conquered extreme environments (as proven in Ladakh), and the NG promises to dominate future battlefields. It's like watching India's defense technology grow from a promising student to a world-class expert who can perform under the most demanding conditions.

Akash capabilities are globally recognised

The international recognition of Akash capabilities speaks volumes about its effectiveness. Armenia has already signed a ₹6,000 crore deal for the system, while countries from Southeast Asia to South America have expressed serious interest. When foreign militaries are willing to invest their national security in Indian technology – technology that has been battle-tested in Operation Sindoor and proven in extreme conditions during the Ladakh trials – it validates our indigenous capabilities on the global stage.

The integration of systems like Akashteer – the Army's battlefield-level framework that creates unified air situation pictures – with the Akash batteries showcases how modern warfare demands seamless coordination. During Operation Sindoor, this integration allowed Indian forces to operate as a unified entity, tracking multiple threats simultaneously and responding with precision that left Pakistani planners scrambling.

Looking ahead, the Akash-NG (New Generation) with its extended 70-80 kilometer range and advanced AESA radar capabilities promises to further enhance India's defensive posture. This isn't just about bigger numbers; it's about staying ahead of evolving threats while maintaining the cost-effectiveness that makes indigenous systems attractive to our defence planners.

The lessons from Operation Sindoor extend beyond military tactics. They demonstrate that India's commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence isn't just policy rhetoric – it's a strategic necessity that pays dividends when the nation faces real threats. Every Akash missile manufactured in India, every component designed by DRDO labs, and every successful interception represents a step toward true strategic independence.

As we move forward, the Akash family's continued evolution will be crucial to maintaining India's defensive edge. With newer variants being optimized for specific threat environments and emerging technologies being integrated into existing platforms, the system that proved itself in Operation Sindoor continues to adapt and improve.

The next time external forces test India's resolve, they will face not just our military's courage and strategy, but the proven might of indigenous technology that has transformed from an ambitious project into a battle-tested guardian of our skies. In an uncertain world where conflicts can erupt without warning, having reliable, indigenous defence systems isn't just an advantage – it's essential for national survival and regional stability.

(Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. Contact: girishlinganna@gmail.com)

