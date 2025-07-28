Three foreign terrorists linked to the deadly Pahalgam attack were killed in an encounter near Srinagar's Dachigam Park. The operation, launched after intelligence alerts, involved the Army, J&K Police, and CRPF. Investigation continues.

On Monday, security forces killed three terrorists in an intense encounter near Dachigam National Park in the Harwan area of Srinagar. The terrorists reportedly included the mastermind of Pahalgam massacre that took place in April and left 26 people dead.

On anti-terror Operation Mahadev, the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps confirmed the operation on social media, stating: “Three terrorists have been neutralised in an intense firefight. Operation continues.”

Intelligence leads to swift action

The encounter began after the Army received specific information about the presence of three foreign terrorists in the Lidwas area, close to Mount Mahadev.

This intelligence came from a suspicious communication signal tracked by the Army two days earlier in the Dachigam forest. The input was later confirmed by local nomads, who noticed unusual activity and gave key information about the presence of armed men in the area.

Joint operation named Operation Mahadev

A joint operation named Operation Mahadev was launched by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the CRPF.

During the operation, the terrorists tried to escape but were surrounded. After a brief gunfight, all three were killed. Officials said two rounds of gunfire were heard during the initial search. Security reinforcements were quickly rushed to the area, and the search was expanded.

Link to Pahalgam massacre

Sources said the terrorists were connected to the Pahalgam attack that happened earlier this year. That attack, in Baisaran Valley, shocked the nation and was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a terror group linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, which is based in Pakistan. However, the group later withdrew the statement, and called the claim unauthorised.

The attack took place when families were out for a picnic in the scenic valley, known as “mini Switzerland”. The terrorists opened fire on the crowd, mainly targeting non-Muslim men according to eyewitnesses and investigation reports.

The encounter has taken place on the same day the Parliament is to discuss both the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, which was India’s military response to the killings.

The Opposition has been criticising the government for not catching the attackers sooner. This successful operation is now seen as a major step forward in delivering justice.