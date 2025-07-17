India's indigenised AK-203 rifle, named “Sher”, will be fully made in India by December 2025 and serve as the primary weapon for the Indian Army's infantry.

Korwa: The indigenised AK-203 assault rifle, set to be delivered by Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL) from December 2025, will be named “Sher” — the Hindi word for “Lion.” In India, the term “Sher” or “Lion” symbolises courage due to their strength, hunting prowess, and role as protectors of their pride.

In 2021, India and Russia signed a contract worth Rs 5,200 crore to produce 6,01,427 AK-203 assault rifles for the Indian Army.

As per the contract, the IRRPL has to deliver all rifles by December 2032. So far, the company has supplied around 48,000 to the Indian Army, with 50 per cent indigenous content.

Production Accelerates as India Eyes Early Completion and Global Demand

IRRPL CEO and MD Major General SK Sharma, who is a serving Indian Army officer, said: “We will deliver the first 100 per cent indigenised AK-203 rifle on December 31, 2025. It will be known as ‘Sher’.

In the next five months, we will supply 70,000 rifles, he said, adding that they will have 70 per cent of indigenous content.

Maj Gen Sharma also claimed that IRRPL aims to complete delivery of all rifles by mid-2030 — nearly 22 months ahead of the scheduled deadline.

He also revealed that several countries across Southeast Asia and Africa have expressed interest in procuring the AK-203 rifles from India.

Additionally, paramilitary forces and agencies from 18 states and Union Territories have approached IRRPL to procure the rifles.

Maj Gen Sharma further said, “From next year we will be producing the rifles in bulk numbers of 1.5 lakh. Of which around 1.2 lakh we will give to the Army and remaining 30,000 would be kept for the paramilitary, state police and also for the export to the friendly foreign countries of Russia and India.”

Lighter, Smarter, Deadlier: AK-203 to Become Backbone of Indian Infantry

Weighing 3.8 kg without the magazine, the AK-203 is lighter than its predecessor, the AK-47, which weighs around 4.3 kg.

The rifle comes equipped with a telescopic buttstock, improved recoil control, and compatibility with modern optics, making it well-suited for current battlefield conditions.

Chambered in 7.62×39mm, the AK-203 offers greater accuracy, improved sighting systems, and reduced weight compared to the older Soviet-era design.

This will be going to be the mainstay of the Indian Army’s infantry wing.