A teenage boy trapped in the flooded Naushera Tawi river in Rajouri was saved in a high-risk rescue led by the Indian Army's aviation unit, with support from SDRF, police and local divers.

Indian Army has heroically rescued a teenage boy who got stuck on a small land in the middle of the fast-flowing Naushera Tawi river in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir. After heavy rainfall, the river had overflowed, flooding nearby areas and creating a dangerous situation. The boy had no way to escape as the water levels kept rising.

Indian Army's White Knight Corps at action

The local administration quickly responded and called the Indian Army for help. The Army's 662 Army Aviation Squadron under the White Knight Corps was activated. Despite poor weather, Army pilots immediately launched their helicopter and headed toward the rescue site.

Courage in the air

Flying through strong winds and heavy rain, the pilots reached the river. They had to fly very low over the rushing waters. The boy was stuck in the middle of the river with no clear space to land. The pilots bravely hovered close to him, avoiding electric wires and water currents.

With great skill, the Army team safely lifted the boy from the flooded spot and brought him to the riverbank. He was then taken to a nearby location for medical checks. He is reported to be safe and under observation.

Many teams, one mission

The rescue mission was a team effort. Along with the Indian Army, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the local police, and civilian divers all worked together. Their teamwork and coordination helped make the rescue possible.

Locals and civil authorities praised the rescue operation. Rajouri District Magistrate Abhishek Sharma said, "They are risking their own lives and saving the lives of others. All teams were deployed here so that we could save his life at all costs."

