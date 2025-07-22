Indian Army on Tuesday received the first batch of three Apache combat helicopters from the United States, meant to play a critical role in the force's offensive and reconnaissance capabilities.

Indian Army on Tuesday received the first batch of three Apache combat helicopters from the United States, meant to play a critical role in the force's offensive and reconnaissance capabilities.

An official aware of the development told Asianet Newsable English: “These helicopters have landed at 10am today and have been handed over to the Army.”

Asianet Newsable English had reported earlier that these choppers will be arriving on July 21 and to be deployed along the western border with Pakistan.

Scroll to load tweet…

The Army had in March 2024, raised a squadron for Apache combat helicopters at Jodhpur in Rajasthan but the helicopters couldn’t be inducted due to disruption in the supply chain erupted in the wake of fast evolving geopolitical situations around the world, continuously pushing the timeline further.

Worth USD 600 million, the deal to procure 6 Apache helicopters were inked, when the then US President, Donald Trump visited India, in February 2020. The original delivery scheduled for the first batch was May – June 2024.

Indian Air Force Procured Total Of 22 Apache Combat Helicopters

It must be noted that this was a follow-on order after the Indian Air Force procured a total of 22 Apache combat helicopters. The deal was inked in 2015 with the US Government and Boeing. Equipped with advanced targeting systems that provide day, night and all-weather target information, as well as night vision navigation capability, these attack helicopters are intended to further bolster the Army's offensive capabilities.

Besides, the helicopters are also equipped with the latest communications, navigation, sensor and weapon systems. The helicopters can also be used for missions like reconnaissance, security, peacekeeping operations, apart from attack operations.

The Indian Air Force’s two squadrons are currently operational with the first one raised at Pathankot while the second one at Jorhat. It received all 22 helicopters in July 2020.