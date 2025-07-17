HAL received the first wing assemblies for the LCA Mk1A from L&T in Coimbatore. This marks a major step in private-public defence collaboration to speed up Tejas fighter production under India’s self-reliance mission.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) received the first set of wing assemblies for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on July 17, 2025. The handover took place at L&T's Precision Manufacturing & Systems Complex in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

The wing assemblies were handed over to HAL's General Manager (LCA Tejas Division), Mr. M Abdul Salam. Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar also joined the event virtually.

Step forward for India's defence self-reliance

Defence Production Secretary Sanjeev Kumar praised the efforts of both HAL and L&T in helping India become self-reliant in the defence sector. He appreciated HAL for working closely with private companies and helping them grow. He also stressed the importance of reducing dependence on foreign suppliers and expressed confidence that India will meet its Tejas fighter production targets.

HAL and L&T working together for Tejas

HAL Chairman and Managing Director Dr. DK Sunil called this event a symbol of years of close cooperation and shared dedication between HAL and L&T. He explained that HAL is working with many companies, big and small, to support the goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

He added that HAL has successfully helped build a second aircraft structure assembly line in the private sector. This extra production capacity will make the LCA Tejas programme faster and stronger.

L&T to increase wing production

L&T's Senior Vice President and Head of Precision Engineering & Systems, Mr. Arun Ramchandani, shared that L&T will initially supply four wing sets each year. The company plans to raise production to 12 sets per year using automation and advanced assembly methods.

Other companies supporting Tejas

The LCA Tejas Division at HAL has also received different aircraft parts from other Indian companies:

Lakshmi Machine Works – Air intake assemblies

Alpha Tocol – Rear fuselage assembly

Amphenol – Loom assemblies

Tata Advanced Systems – Fin and rudder assemblies

VEM Technologies – Centre fuselage assembly

L&T – Wing assemblies

These partnerships show how Indian companies are coming together to build key parts for the LCA Mk1A fighter jets.

India's Tejas programme getting stronger

The LCA Tejas Mk1A is India’s homegrown fighter jet designed for the Indian Air Force. It is a key part of India's efforts to strengthen its defence industry and reduce its dependence on foreign-made military aircraft.

With major companies now supplying parts, and HAL building partnerships with private firms, India is moving closer to producing Tejas jets faster and more efficiently.