Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant, the largest and most complex warship ever built in the maritime history of India, named after her illustrious predecessor and India's first aircraft carrier that played a vital role in the 1971 war, is all set to be commissioned. Take a look at Vikrant's glorious history.