The Indian Army is conducting extensive field trials of several cutting-edge defence systems under "near-combat conditions," integrating electronic warfare simulations to rigorously assess their performance, officials said on Saturday.

The trials are part of the Army's effort to strengthen its technological edge and enhance operational readiness amid evolving battlefield requirements.

Key systems being evaluated include:

Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS)

UAV Launched Precision Guided Munition (ULPGM)

Runway Independent (RWI) Remotely Piloted Aerial Systems (RPAS)

Counter-UAS solutions

Loitering munitions

Specialised Vertical Launch (SVL) drones

Precision Multi Munition Delivery Systems

Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System (IDDIS)

Low Level Light Weight Radars

Chords (Next Generation) IR Systems

Electronic Warfare (EW) platforms

"Through these evaluations, the Indian Army aims to strengthen its technological edge, enhance operational readiness, and reaffirm its commitment to indigenous innovation and self-reliance in defence capability development," the ministry said in an official statement.

This exercise is a significant milestone in the Army’s ambitious "Decade of Transformation" roadmap, designed to ensure rapid absorption of emerging technologies to meet the demands of modern warfare, the ministry added.

The field trials are being conducted across key locations, including the Pokhran Field Firing Ranges, Babina Field Firing Ranges, and Joshimath, with dedicated air-defence equipment demonstrations scheduled at Agra and Gopalpur.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited the Babina Field Firing Ranges on May 27 to review the ongoing demonstrations and interact with all stakeholders involved in the process.

The trials showcase a broad spectrum of advanced technologies developed under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, aimed at accelerating indigenous defence capability development.

A large number of defence industry partners are taking part in the demonstrations, reflecting the increasing synergy between the Indian Army and domestic manufacturers, the officials said.