Reliance Defence and Germany's Diehl Defence have partnered to produce next-generation guided munitions in India. This collaboration aims to enhance India's precision strike capabilities and aligns with the Make in India initiative.

New Delhi: Moving a step towards realizing the government’s ambitious initiative self-reliance in the defence sector Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence on Tuesday forged a strategic cooperation agreement with Germany’s Diehl Defence, a global leader in advanced defence manufacturing, for the local production of next-generation terminally guided munitions (TGM).

The companies will produce the state-of-the-art -- Vulcano 155-mmprecision guided munitions system for the Indian Armed Forces. In a bid to enhance precision striking capability, the advanced munitions system will incorporate state-of- the-art, laser and GPS-guided targeting technology. The company stated that the Reliance Defence has the market opportunity to potentially generate Rs 10,000 crore in revenue through the development and supply of advanced ammunition systems.

“The opportunity reflects not only organic growth potential but also the company's ability to localize critical defence technologies, enhance valuecapture across the supply chain, and establish itself as a key private-sector partner in India’s defence modernization roadmap.” The manufacturing initiative includes over 50 per cent indigenous value addition, and is aligned with the Government of India’s Make in India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

This marks Reliance Group’s fourth strategic global partnership, expanding upon its established collaborations with Dassault Aviation, Thales Group of France, and Rheinmetall. This alliance strengthens Reliance Defence’s role as a strategic partner in advancing India’s indigenous advance manufacturing.

Helmut Rauch, CEO, Diehl Defence said, “Diehl Defence looks forward to strengthening the current relationship with Reliance Group in the context of TGM for the Indian Armed Forces.”

Anil D. Ambani, Founder Chairman, Reliance Group said, “We are honoured to partner with Diehl Defence, a globally recognized leader in guided munition technology. This strategic alliance not only accelerates the advancement of India’s defence manufacturing capabilities, but also positions Reliance Defence as a pivotal player in the global defence supply chain.” “This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to operational excellence and innovation, aligning seamlessly with the Prime Minister’s vision of Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. It exemplifies our resolve to catalyse sustainable growth, foster technological sovereignty, and position India as a formidable leader in the international defence arena.”

As part of the agreement, Reliance Defence will establish a high-tech, greenfield manufacturing facility in Watad Industrial Area, Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. The manufacturing facility will contribute significantly to meeting the operational needs of the Indian armed forces, while supporting the country's ambitious defence export target of Rs 50,000 crore by 2029.