The Indian Army has begun a heartfelt outreach to honour families of the 545 soldiers martyred in the 1999 Kargil War. Representatives will visit homes across 25 states, offering gratitude, mementos, and assistance.

New Delhi: The Indian Army has reached out to 65 families on the first day of its outreach programme to honour the families of Kargil bravehearts, who had showcased the indomitable spirit, sacrifice and courage while defending the country’s sovereignty.

As per the plan, the Indian Army is sending representatives to the homes of each of the 545 armed forces personnel who made the supreme sacrifice during the Kargil conflict with Pakistan in 1999.

Army felicitates Kargil War heroes' families

The aim of this outreach programme is to felicitate the families of the bravehearts and in this series, the Army began the programme with honouring the parents of Captain Vijayant Thapar, who is residing in Noida.

Besides, the wife of Havildar Basti Ram from Jaipur, the parents of Lance Naik Gurmel Singh from Kurukshetra, the wife of Rifleman Anusuya Prasad from Delhi, the wife of Naik Anand Singh from Rajasthan, NoK of Subedar krishnat Ghadge and NoK of Havildar Hari Om from Dehradun were also paid tributes by the Indian Army’s representatives.

Parents of Captain Vijayant Thapar, Veer Chakra, NOIDA

Wife of Havildar Basti Ram, Jaipur

Parents of Lance Naik Gurmel Singh, Kurukshetra

Wife of Rifleman Anusuya Prasad, Veer Chakra, Delhi

Wife of Naik Anand Singh, Vaishali Nagar, Rajasthan

Next of Kin of Subedar krishnat Ghadge

Next of Kin of Havildar Hari Om, Sena Medal, Dehradun

The Indian Army team is scheduled to visit 25 States, 02 Union Territories and Nepal carrying a letter of gratitude on behalf of the Indian Army, a memento, details of benefits authorised by various Central and State Government agencies, and also ascertain difficulties, if any, being faced by the families of the bravehearts.

“Visiting their homes, the Army is reminding the citizens of India of the unparalleled courage and valour displayed by these sons of the soil in service of Mother India,” Indian Army PRO Colonel Nishant Arvind said.

As a mark of deep respect and eternal gratitude, “Indian Army officers and soldiers visited the home of Capt Vijayant Thapar at Noida, UP and respectfully honoured his father Col (Retd) V N Thapar and mother by presenting them with a commemorative memento,” he said.

Commemoration to conclude on Kargil Vijay Diwas

The commemoration series will conclude on July 26, on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

It must be noted that July 26 is etched in the country’s heart with pride and solemn remembrance, marking the day in 1999 when India successfully concluded Operation Vijay, reclaiming the strategic heights from Pakistani intruders.

A saga of strong political, military and diplomatic actions, the Kargil conflict will always be remembered for its strategic and tactical surprises, as well as the self-imposed national strategy of restraint in keeping the war limited to Kargil-Siachen Sectors and the swiftly executed Tri Services military strategy.

“The two-month long commemoration will not only honour the past, but also inspire the present and future generations to uphold the values of service and sacrifice.”