New Delhi: Indian Air Force and the United States Air Force (USAF) have successfully conducted the first-ever independent Special Forces exercise “Tiger Claw” across north India.

Aimed at strengthening the partnership between the two Air Forces, the Exercise Tiger Claw 2025, which began on May 26, concluded at the Garud Regimental Training Centre.

During their two-week-long joint exercise, the two air forces achieved mutual exchange of best practices in Special Operations, joint training, and built interoperability capabilities.

It must be noted that “tigers” are revered in many cultures for their strength and dominance, making their “claws” a potent symbol of power and authority.

The Garud Regimental Training Centre (GRTC) is a crucial facility for training the Indian Air Force's elite special forces unit, Garud Commandos, situated at Air Force Station, Chandinagar in Uttar Pradesh.

It is pertinent to mention here that two air forces conduct several air exercises, including the bilateral Cope India, and participate in other multinational exercises such as Tarang Shakti and Red Flag.