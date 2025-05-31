India will be receiving the fourth and fifth regiment of S-400 Triumf air defence missile systems from Russia in February 2026 and August 2026, respectively, sources in the defence establishment said.

In October 2018, India and Russia inked a $5.43 billion deal for five regiments. Of which three have already in operation deployed along the western and northern fronts, bordering with Pakistan and China, respectively.

India had received the first regiment in December 2021, with the second and third in April 2022 and October 2023, respectively.

Known in India as "Sudarshan Chakra”, the S-400 systems delivery schedule delayed due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict which have affected supply chains and production.

Each regiment includes two batteries with four launchers, capable of firing 32 missiles, and can track targets up to 600-km and engage them at 400-km.

Role in Operation Sindoor

In the ongoing Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, the S-400 systems intercepted Pakistani drones and missiles. It has a capability to also neutralize aircraft, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles, with four missile types (40N6, 48N6, 9M96E, 9M96E2) covering various ranges and altitudes.

It must be noted that India has also requested additional S-400 regiments following their successful combat use during Operation Sindoor.

On the prospect of acquiring more S-400 units, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said, “Our discussions on this topic are ongoing and continuous, but it would be premature to comment on the results at this stage.”