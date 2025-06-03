The Ministry of Defence has issued an advisory urging media to respect the privacy of senior armed forces personnel and their families amid ongoing operations like Operation Sindoor.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has issued a formal advisory to all media organisations, urging them to respect the privacy of senior armed forces personnel and their families, especially in light of the increased public attention during ongoing military operations such as Operation Sindoor.

On May 7, under Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces launched pre-dawn missile strikes on nine terror targets across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir — including Jaish-e-Mohammad’s stronghold in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s base in Muridke — in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

“The Ministry of Defence appreciates the continued interest and support of the media in covering the activities, achievements, and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces - the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Media engagement plays a critical role in informing the public and fostering a greater understanding of national security matters,” the advisory stated.

“In the context of ongoing operations such as Operation Sindoor, senior officers across the Armed Forces have rightfully come into the public eye owing to their leadership roles. It has come to the attention of the Ministry that this increased focus has extended beyond professional coverage into the personal lives of the officers and their families. Media personnel have reportedly approached their residence, attempted to contact family members, and pursued personal coverage unrelated to their official duties,” the advisory further added.

“Such actions are deeply inappropriate and potentially compromising to the dignity, privacy, and safety of the officers and their families. While senior officers may serve in prominent public roles, their families remain private citizens and must be treated with due respect and sensitivity,” the advisory read.

Ministry Of Defence's Dos and Don'ts To Media Houses

The advisory, issued by the Directorate of Public Relations and signed by Additional Director General (Media & Communication) Vijay Kumar on Tuesday, outlines specific dos and don’ts for journalists and media houses when covering stories related to defence personnel.

Refrain from visiting or attempting to contact the private residences or families of serving or retired Armed Forces personnel for personal stories or interviews, unless expressly invited or cleared through official channels. Avoid the publication or broadcast of personal details, including residential addresses, photographs of family members, or other non- operational information that is not in the public interest. Focus media coverage on professional and operational aspects of Armed Forces activities and leadership, and avoid speculative or intrusive reporting on private lives. Respect the boundaries of privacy and operational confidentiality, particularly during periods of active operations or heightened national security.

Official Sign-off

Though the advisory does not mention specific incidents, it comes at a time when senior military leaders have received heightened public attention amid speculation and reporting surrounding Operation Sindoor, a high-profile military operation currently underway.

“The Ministry of Defence reiterates its commitment to transparent and constructive engagement with the media. At the same time, it appeals to all media stakeholders to maintain responsible journalistic standards, respecting the personal space and dignity of those who serve the nation, and their families,” the advisory said in conclusion.