The Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Tabar, submarine and maritime patrol aircraft P8I participated in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with the UK Carrier Strike Group in the North Arabian Sea on June 9 and 10.
New Delhi: The Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Tabar, submarine and maritime patrol aircraft P8I participated in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with the UK Carrier Strike Group in the North Arabian Sea on June 9 and 10.
The UK Carrier Strike Group was comprised of HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Richmond.
The multi-faceted naval exercise included, Unified control of integral helicopters, Tactical manoeuvres, Coordinated anti-submarine operations among others.
Indian Navy PRO Captain Vivek Madhwal stated that the joint exercise demonstrated the deepening cooperation between the Indian Navy and the Royal Navy, showcasing a shared commitment to maritime security and robust bilateral ties.
“This collaboration underscores the strong relationship between the two navies and their dedication to maintaining a secure and stable maritime environment.”
In 2021 also, the two maritime forces conducted exercise ranging from a multi-ship, air, sea and sub-surface maritime evolutions, as well as, close quarter manoeuvring.
The combined forces equate to 10 ships, two submarines, approximately 20 aircraft and almost 4,000 personnel.