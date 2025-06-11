The Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Tabar, submarine and maritime patrol aircraft P8I participated in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with the UK Carrier Strike Group in the North Arabian Sea on June 9 and 10.

New Delhi: The Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Tabar, submarine and maritime patrol aircraft P8I participated in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with the UK Carrier Strike Group in the North Arabian Sea on June 9 and 10.

The UK Carrier Strike Group was comprised of HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Richmond.

The multi-faceted naval exercise included, Unified control of integral helicopters, Tactical manoeuvres, Coordinated anti-submarine operations among others.

Scroll to load tweet…

Indian Navy PRO Captain Vivek Madhwal stated that the joint exercise demonstrated the deepening cooperation between the Indian Navy and the Royal Navy, showcasing a shared commitment to maritime security and robust bilateral ties.

“This collaboration underscores the strong relationship between the two navies and their dedication to maintaining a secure and stable maritime environment.”

In 2021 also, the two maritime forces conducted exercise ranging from a multi-ship, air, sea and sub-surface maritime evolutions, as well as, close quarter manoeuvring.

The combined forces equate to 10 ships, two submarines, approximately 20 aircraft and almost 4,000 personnel.