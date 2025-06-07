New Delhi: A total of 401 Agniveers at Gopalpur-based Army Air Defence Centre in Odisha have successfully completed their rigorous training and taken their ‘Antim Pag’ or final step towards joining the Indian Army.

Passing Out Parade

These 401 recruits were part of the fifth batch of Agniveers. The Passing Out Parade (POP) was reviewed by Brigadier Hemant Singh, Commandant of the Army Air Defence Centre.

The POP was marked by an impressive drill display, which was a “testament to the high standards of discipline and training imparted at the Centre”.

Army officer's message on military discipline

Brigadier Hemant Singh, in his address, highlighted that drill is the bedrock of military discipline.

He emphasized that excellent drill not only reflects the physical and mental coordination of the soldiers but also showcases the unwavering discipline and unity among the Agniveers. “A soldier’s discipline is forged on the drill square.

The precision and synchronization displayed today are a reflection of your commitment and the high standards set by the Army Air Defence Centre,” he remarked.

During his address, Brigadier Hemant Singh also exhorted the Agniveers to continue to excel in all walks of life, both within and outside the Army.

He made special mention of the recent Operation Sindoor, a landmark operation in which Army Air Defence Gunners, many of whom were trained at the very same Centre, successfully shot down 600 hostile drones.

Agniveers' in Indian Army

Similarly, the Dogra Regimental Centre in Lucknow also conducted the Passing Out Parade and Attestation Ceremony for 5th Agniveer Course at the historic Jemadar Lala Parade Ground.

A total of 402 Agniveers passed out and attested to be sworn in as part of the Indian Army.

These Agniveers underwent rigorous training of 31 weeks from November 01 2024 to June 04,2025, which included tactical and physical training, drill, weapon handling, field/ battle craft and endurance turning them into professional soldiers.

The team building and Esprit-de-Corps was ingrained through various sports and professional competitions during the training.

The parade was reviewed by Major General Anupam Baghi, Additional Director General of Rashtriya Rifles along with Brigadier Jitendra Sharma, Commandant, The Dogra Regimental Centre in attendance of other officers, families, civil dignitaries and parents of Agniveers.

Danapur-based Bihar Regimental Centre also witnessed a proud moment as 547 young recruits were inducted into the Indian Army.