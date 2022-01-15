  • Facebook
    Unveiled on Army Day: New combat uniform of the Indian Army

    Jan 15, 2022, 2:56 PM IST
    The Indian Army has formally unveiled its new combat uniform on the occasion of 74th Army Day. The troopers of the Parachute Regiment donned the new camouflage during the Army Day parade in the national capital New Delhi. These paratroopers will also be wearing the new uniform during the Republic Day parade at Rajpath on January 26. 

    Keeping in line with the government’s ambitious Make-in-India campaign, the Indian Army and National Institute of Fashion Technology designed and developed the new disruptive digital pattern combat uniform. As per an official, the new uniform is lighter and more comfortable. The uniform is being changed due to non-conformity to difficult terrain and weather conditions. Terrycot, which was being used so far is considered to be not so comfortable in extreme hot and sub-zero temperatures.

    The Indian Army, which has a strength of over 13 lakh officers and men, will be provided with the new uniform in a phased manner. Currently, it has been given to the paratroopers of different units. The colour of the uniform is the same as it was -- a mix of Olive and earthy colours. The soldiers will not have to tuck in the uniform in the trousers. The trousers will have additional pockets like the US Army has. 

    This is the fourth time that the land force has changed its uniform. The first was done just after the independence to make sure that the troops of India and Pakistan use different uniforms. After then, the uniform was changed in 1980 and 2005. 

    On the Army Day occasion, the force showcased all its uniforms and equipment that it has used since independence. Among the machines that were displayed included the Centurion Tank, Topas APC, Tiger cat air defence system among others.

