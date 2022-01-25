Republic Day 2022: ITBP jawans' instrumental rendition of 'Mera Mulk, Mera Desh' will fill you with pride

Ahead of Republic Day 2022, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has released a video that will fill every Indian with pride. Two ITBP jawans dedicate an instrumental rendition of the famous patriotic song 'Mera Mulk Mera Desh'. Constable Rahul Khosla and Head Constable Passang Sherpa can be seen playing the musical notes to perfection on the mandolin, and kazoo and guitar, respectively.

Revered as a patriotic song favourite, Mera Mulk Mera Desh is from the 1996 Bollywood movie 'Diljale'. Sung by renowned singers Kumar Sanu and then youngster Aditya Narayan, the lyrics of this goosebumps-giving song has been penned by Javed Akhtar, and the music has been composed by Anu Malik. The movie stars Ajay Devgn and Sonali Bendre in lead roles.

WATCH: Ahead of #RepublicDay2022, ITBP jawans, Constable Rahul Khosla on Mandolin and Head Constable Passang Sherpa on Kazoo and Guitar, dedicate an instrumental version of 'Mera Mulk Mera Desh'.



Courtesy: @ITBP_official pic.twitter.com/OpKui4Tqme — Asianet Newsable (@AsianetNewsEN) January 25, 2022

Meanwhile, ahead of the Republic Day 2022 celebrations, the government of India on Tuesday conferred 18 medals to ITBP personnel. Also, ITBP's 'Daredevil' bikers are gearing up for their first performance at Rajpath during the Republic Day parade. The mission 'Daredevils' will involve a total of 146 ITBP soldiers and 33 Bullet motorcycles. The ITBP Daredevils (Janbaz) team has been practising for the last few days for the demonstrations on January 26.

Formed in September 2017, the ITBP Daredevils team will on January 26 demonstrate the Lotus Formation, Border Man's Salute, Fly Riding, Pawan Chakki, Horizontal Bar Exercise, Six-Man Balance, Arrow Position, Jaguar Position, Sentinels of the Himalayas and the Pyramid based on 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' theme. Raised in 1962, the ITBP guards the icy frontiers of the nations in the Himalayas.