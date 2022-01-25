  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP jawans' instrumental rendition of 'Mera Mulk, Mera Desh' will fill you with pride

    Jan 25, 2022, 1:21 PM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    Ahead of Republic Day 2022, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has released a video that will fill every Indian with pride. Two ITBP jawans dedicate an instrumental rendition of the famous patriotic song 'Mera Mulk Mera Desh'. Constable Rahul Khosla and Head Constable Passang Sherpa can be seen playing the musical notes to perfection on the mandolin, and kazoo and guitar, respectively.

    Revered as a patriotic song favourite, Mera Mulk Mera Desh is from the 1996 Bollywood movie 'Diljale'. Sung by renowned singers Kumar Sanu and then youngster Aditya Narayan, the lyrics of this goosebumps-giving song has been penned by Javed Akhtar, and the music has been composed by Anu Malik. The movie stars Ajay Devgn and Sonali Bendre in lead roles.

    Meanwhile, ahead of the Republic Day 2022 celebrations, the government of India on Tuesday conferred 18 medals to ITBP personnel. Also, ITBP's 'Daredevil' bikers are gearing up for their first performance at Rajpath during the Republic Day parade. The mission 'Daredevils' will involve a total of 146 ITBP soldiers and 33 Bullet motorcycles. The ITBP Daredevils (Janbaz) team has been practising for the last few days for the demonstrations on January 26. 

    Formed in September 2017, the ITBP Daredevils team will on January 26 demonstrate the Lotus Formation, Border Man's Salute, Fly Riding, Pawan Chakki, Horizontal Bar Exercise, Six-Man Balance, Arrow Position, Jaguar Position, Sentinels of the Himalayas and the Pyramid based on 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' theme. Raised in 1962, the ITBP guards the icy frontiers of the nations in the Himalayas.

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 70): Hyderabad FC blazes past SC East Bengal 4-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 70): Hyderabad FC blazes past SC East Bengal 4-0

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Odisha has to improve in all the areas in attacking and defending in transition - Anshul Katiyar on ATK Mohun Bagan draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha has to improve in all the areas in attacking and defending in transition - Anshul Katiyar

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: The players were not fresh, a lot of points going against ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The players were not fresh, a lot of points going against ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 53): ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC entertain but fail to score-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 53): ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC entertain but fail to score

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: With the chances BFC had, it deserved to win against FCG - Marco Pezzaiuoli-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: With the chances BFC had, it deserved to win against Goa - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes

    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' relives the '83 moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Must See

    Republic Day 2022 ITBP jawans' instrumental rendition of 'Mera Mulk, Mera Desh' will fill you with pride
    Video Icon
    Defence

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP jawans' instrumental rendition of 'Mera Mulk, Mera Desh' will fill you with pride

    Explained Why are experts concerned about Omicron?
    Video Icon
    Coronavirus

    Explained: Why are experts concerned about Omicron?

    BSF soldier does 47 push-ups in 40 seconds in snow-capped Kashmir
    Video Icon
    Defence

    BSF soldier does 47 push-ups in 40 seconds in snow-capped Kashmir