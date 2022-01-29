  • Facebook
    Kashmir: BSF jawan gives major fitness goals; completes 57 push-ups within 50 seconds in biting cold weather

    Jan 29, 2022, 2:15 PM IST
    Amid an intense spell of winter in Jammu and Kashmir, one Border Security Force (BSF) soldier is hitting the headlines with his push-up challenge videos. A week after a video of the soldier doing 47 push-ups in 40 seconds went viral, another video of the same jawan now completing 57 push-ups in 50 seconds. Even as netizens laud the braveheart for this feat in freezing harsh conditions, they are now hopeful that a 67 push-ups in 60 seconds video will come flocking their way soon!

    Part of the 'FitIndiaChallenge' initiative, which encourages Indian to remain fit and healthy by including physical activities and sports in their daily lives, these jaw-dropping videos are sure to inspire many.

    Earlier, the BSF had shared a video of another jawan where he is seen doing push-ups with just one hand. The brave soldier had no gloves while nailing the feat. It's worth noting that Manipur's Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh recently broke the Guinness Book of World Records last week for most push-ups (fingertips) in one minute.

    The BSF troops, who are away from the comforts of their homes, have been deployed along the border areas to protect India's sovereignty and integrity.

    Kashmir: BSF jawan gives major fitness goals; completes 57 push-ups within 50 seconds in biting cold weather

