ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

Presently, the 'Hawk' is being used at the ITBP Chandigarh Campus to carry personnel to various destinations.

An E-Drive Auto 'Hawk' has been manufactured by the trainees of the Indo Tibetan Border Police Auto Electrician course as a learning project by overhauling and assembling scrap to run an E-drive at Transport Training School, Transport Battalion ITBP Chandigarh. The maximum speed of the e-vehicle is 20-25Km/hr with a seating capacity of five persons and battery backup for six hours.

Specifications of the Vehicle

Category of Vehicle: E-Drive

Name: Hawk

Manufactured by: Auto Electrician Course, ITBP, Chandigarh

Max Speed: 20-25Km/hr

Seating capacity: 5

Battery backup: approx 6 hrs

Total batteries: 4

Battery: Lead Acid type

Voltage: 48 Volt

Motor: BLDC motor

Charger: 48V CCMV-SMPS

Brakes: Mechanical drum type

Transmission: Direct drive

Tyre size: 3" X12 6 PR

Suspension: Telescopic shock absorber and leaf spring type.

The vehicle is made of scrap and the total cost of fabrication stands at Rs 30,000. Presently, the 'Hawk' is being used at the ITBP Chandigarh Campus to carry personnel to various destinations.