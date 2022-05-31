ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap
Presently, the 'Hawk' is being used at the ITBP Chandigarh Campus to carry personnel to various destinations.
An E-Drive Auto 'Hawk' has been manufactured by the trainees of the Indo Tibetan Border Police Auto Electrician course as a learning project by overhauling and assembling scrap to run an E-drive at Transport Training School, Transport Battalion ITBP Chandigarh. The maximum speed of the e-vehicle is 20-25Km/hr with a seating capacity of five persons and battery backup for six hours.
Specifications of the Vehicle
Category of Vehicle: E-Drive
Name: Hawk
Manufactured by: Auto Electrician Course, ITBP, Chandigarh
Max Speed: 20-25Km/hr
Seating capacity: 5
Battery backup: approx 6 hrs
Total batteries: 4
Battery: Lead Acid type
Voltage: 48 Volt
Motor: BLDC motor
Charger: 48V CCMV-SMPS
Brakes: Mechanical drum type
Transmission: Direct drive
Tyre size: 3" X12 6 PR
Suspension: Telescopic shock absorber and leaf spring type.
The vehicle is made of scrap and the total cost of fabrication stands at Rs 30,000. Presently, the 'Hawk' is being used at the ITBP Chandigarh Campus to carry personnel to various destinations.