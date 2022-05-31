Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Presently, the 'Hawk' is being used at the ITBP Chandigarh Campus to carry personnel to various destinations.

    May 31, 2022, 5:01 PM IST

    An E-Drive Auto 'Hawk' has been manufactured by the trainees of the Indo Tibetan Border Police Auto Electrician course as a learning project by overhauling and assembling scrap to run an E-drive at Transport Training School, Transport Battalion ITBP Chandigarh. The maximum speed of the e-vehicle is 20-25Km/hr with a seating capacity of five persons and battery backup for six hours.

    Specifications of the Vehicle

    Category of Vehicle: E-Drive
    Name: Hawk
    Manufactured by: Auto Electrician Course, ITBP, Chandigarh
    Max Speed: 20-25Km/hr
    Seating capacity: 5
    Battery backup: approx 6 hrs
    Total batteries: 4
    Battery: Lead Acid type
    Voltage: 48 Volt
    Motor: BLDC motor
    Charger: 48V CCMV-SMPS
    Brakes: Mechanical drum type
    Transmission: Direct drive
    Tyre size: 3" X12 6 PR
    Suspension: Telescopic shock absorber and leaf spring type.

    The vehicle is made of scrap and the total cost of fabrication stands at Rs 30,000. Presently, the 'Hawk' is being used at the ITBP Chandigarh Campus to carry personnel to various destinations.

