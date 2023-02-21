Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    During their 14-day exercise, Indian and Uzbek troops would undertake field training exercises, combat discussions, lectures, and demonstrations. They would conclude the joint drills with a validation exercise.

    Aimed at enhancing bonhomie between the armies of India and Uzbekistan, the fourth edition of bilateral military exercise 'Dustlik' between the two forces is currently underway at the Pithoragarh-based Foreign Training Node in Uttarakhand. From both sides, 45-45 soldiers are participating in the joint exercise, which is being conducted under the United Nations mandate and would focus on joint counter-terrorist operations in the mountainous and semi-urban scenarios.

    During their 14-day exercise, the troops would undertake field training exercises, combat discussions, lectures, and demonstrations. They would conclude the joint drills with a validation exercise. The two sides will jointly train, plan and execute a series of tactical drills to neutralise likely threats while learning to exploit new generation equipment and technology for conducting joint operations, Indian Army spokesperson Col Sudhir Chamoli said. 

    "Due emphasis is being laid on increasing interoperability between forces," he said.

    He also stated that the bonhomie, esprit-de-corps and goodwill generated during the exercise would go a long way in further strengthening the bonds between both armies by enabling understanding of each other’s organisation and methodology of conducting various operations.

    From the Indian Army, an Infantry Battalion from the Garhwal Rifles Regiment is participating in the exercise. The first and third edition of the exercise was held in Uzbekistan in November 2019 and March 2022, while the second edition was held in Uttarakhand's Ranikhet in 2021.

