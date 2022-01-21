Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

The government decision to "merge" the Amar Jawan Jyoti with the flame at the National War Memorial has evoked mixed reactions from veterans. While some have termed the government's move as a good decision others believe that one cannot wish away history.

Here's what those in favour of the government's decision are saying

Lt Gen Vinod Bhatia (Retd.)

"Today is a great occasion, the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate is (being) merged with the National War Memorial. It's a good decision. Time has come to shift the Amar Jawan Jyoti, to merge it with National War Memorial."

General Ved Malik (Retd)

"A natural thing to do now is that the National War Memorial has been established and all ceremonials related to remembrance and honouring soldiers killed in action are being held there."

Major General Yash Mor (Retd)

"It is a progression to a new war memorial. Eternal flame can be only in one place in Delhi. The new memorial is much bigger and has true aspirations of the defence forces and the nation. The new memorial is indeed truly a national war memorial. I fully agree with the decision."

Maj Gen Sudhakar Jee (Retd)

"It was an odd thing to see that the flame at Amar Jawan Jyoti paid homage to the martyrs of the 1971 and other war heroes but none of their names are present there but now the names of all Indian martyrs from all the wars, including 1971 and wars before and after it are housed at the National War Memorial. This would be a true tribute to our fallen heroes. The flames at the old war memorial are not being extinguished. It is being merged with the eternal flames at the new memorial to my understanding."

"The National War Memorial also has the names of all the Indian defence personnel who have lost their lives in different operations -- from the 1947-48 war with Pakistan to the clash with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley."

