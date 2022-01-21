  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

    Jan 21, 2022, 1:01 PM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    The government decision to "merge" the Amar Jawan Jyoti with the flame at the National War Memorial has evoked mixed reactions from veterans. While some have termed the government's move as a good decision others believe that one cannot wish away history.

    Here's what those in favour of the government's decision are saying

    Lt Gen Vinod Bhatia (Retd.)
    "Today is a great occasion, the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate is (being) merged with the National War Memorial. It's a good decision. Time has come to shift the Amar Jawan Jyoti, to merge it with National War Memorial."

    General Ved Malik (Retd)
    "A natural thing to do now is that the National War Memorial has been established and all ceremonials related to remembrance and honouring soldiers killed in action are being held there."

    Major General Yash Mor (Retd)
    "It is a progression to a new war memorial. Eternal flame can be only in one place in Delhi. The new memorial is much bigger and has true aspirations of the defence forces and the nation. The new memorial is indeed truly a national war memorial. I fully agree with the decision."

    Maj Gen Sudhakar Jee (Retd)
    "It was an odd thing to see that the flame at Amar Jawan Jyoti paid homage to the martyrs of the 1971 and other war heroes but none of their names are present there but now the names of all Indian martyrs from all the wars, including 1971 and wars before and after it are housed at the National War Memorial. This would be a true tribute to our fallen heroes. The flames at the old war memorial are not being extinguished. It is being merged with the eternal flames at the new memorial to my understanding."

    "The National War Memorial also has the names of all the Indian defence personnel who have lost their lives in different operations -- from the 1947-48 war with Pakistan to the clash with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley."

    Also Read: Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Govt sources claim flame being merged; allege misinformation

    Recent Videos

    explained why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace sinking Jakarta

    Explained: Why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace ‘sinking’ Jakarta

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Nirbhaya and Hathras victims' lawyer, SC advocate Seema Kushwaha joins BSP-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Nirbhaya and Hathras victims’ lawyer, SC advocate Seema Kushwaha joins BSP

    Video Icon
    Heard of the Palki ambulance service of north Bengal?

    Heard of the Palki ambulance service of north Bengal? (Watch Video)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: FC Goa needs to show more character on the pitch and get back to winning ways - Derrick Pereira on SC East Bengal loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: FC Goa needs to show more character on the pitch and get back to winning ways - Derrick Pereira

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs SCEB: SC East Bengal is happy because the plan was done perfectly by the players - Mario Rivera on FC Goa win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal is happy because the plan was done perfectly by the players - Mario Rivera

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes

    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' relives the '83 moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Must See

    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'
    Video Icon
    Defence

    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

    explained why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace sinking Jakarta
    Video Icon
    World News

    Explained: Why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace ‘sinking’ Jakarta

    UP Election 2022: Nirbhaya and Hathras victims' lawyer, SC advocate Seema Kushwaha joins BSP-dnm
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    UP Election 2022: Nirbhaya and Hathras victims’ lawyer, SC advocate Seema Kushwaha joins BSP