    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    It was a mix of style, glam, and fun at Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly's star-studded birthday bash. A glance at Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey, and others ramped up the vogue and tones with trendsetting outfits.

    Anupamaa fame renowned TV actress Rupali Ganguly brought in her birthday with a small and intimate birthday bash. Rupali Ganguly is one of Indian television's most nuanced and prominent television divas who wowed the audiences and fans with a stellar performance in the trendsetting and audience-favorite show Anupamaa helmed by producer Rajan Shahi.

    The actress celebrated her 46th birthday by throwing a lavish bash at True Tramm Trunk in Juhu. Present at the birthday were some of her closest friends like Satish Shah, Dabboo Ratnani, Sudhanshu Pandey, Palak Muchhal, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopda, Sumbul Touqueer, Pranali Rathod, Rajan Shahi, and many more stars who brought the zing and glam element to the star-studded intimate birthday party.

    For those unaware, Rupali Ganguly is one of the Indian television industry's most loved and maverick actresses who is a big name today and a brand that does not need any further introduction. She has given brilliant performances in shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and is currently winning the hearts of audiences as the bold and independent Anupamaa in the trendsetting television show 'Anupamaa' airing on Star Plus.

