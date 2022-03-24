Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar

    Ahead of RRR release, the makers may find it tough to push their big project in Karnataka as fans and Kannada activists have revolted against the film's release for allegedly trying to edge out James. The activists barged in some theatres and tore the banner, cutouts and raised slogans.
     

    Mar 24, 2022, 7:18 PM IST

    Hundreds of pro-Kannada activists today barged in Triveni and Anupama theatre in Central Business areas of Bengaluru and protested against the release of RRR. The activists alleged that, to accommodate SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Puneeth Rajkumar's last movie James is being removed.

    'This is an injustice to Kannada cinema and an insult to Puneeth Rajkumar. Out of 450 screens, the James film will be limited to only 150 screens. To warn the owners and the government, we had protested, and if the theatres remove James, we will intensify the agitation tomorrow.' said Praveen Shetty, President, Kannada Rakshana Vedike.

    The activist can be seen blocking Anupama Theatre's gates and a road leading to chaos for a time. The activist warned the theatre staff the activists would keep a watch, and if James is removed, they will barge inside the theatre and threaten to stop screening.

    Yesterday, Karnataka Congress Pradesh President alleged that many BJP leaders call the theatre owners and ask them to remove Puneeth Rajkumar's James for The Kashmir Files. CM has called it a rumour and said Puneeth Rajkumar's James will not be impacted.

    The producer Kishore also had alleged that his movie James is being removed from many theaters to make way for the big-budget film RRR. Director of the film Chetan Kumar has made a video and appealed to theatre owners and the government to allow James for a second week too as many families would want to watch Puneeth's last film, James.

