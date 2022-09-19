Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amidst ‘Project Cheetah’ celebrations, MP loses yet another tiger

    A tigress’s body was found in Madhya Pradesh’s Bandhavgarh Tiger Serve in Umaria district on Sunday afternoon, news of which came to light on Monday. The actual cause of death is yet to be ascertained while samples have been sent for forensic investigation.

    wildlife Amidst Project Cheetah celebrations MP loses yet another tiger drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Sep 19, 2022, 6:41 PM IST

    (Image: Ravi Pathak/By Special Arrangement)

    Days after eight African cheetahs were reintroduced in India under India’s ambitious ‘Project Cheetah’, Madhya Pradesh has lost yet another tiger. This comes in two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the cheetahs in MP’s Kuno National Park in Sheopur district as a move to re-introduce the feline after it went extinct over 70 years ago in 1952.

    The body of a tigress, locally known as ‘Spotty’ by the guides and tourists, was found in the Ghoda Demon beat of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, falling between Tala and Magadhi zones. As per a source close to Asianet Newsable, the tigress was found by two forest guards near a roadside in the jungle and that  blood coming out from the tigress’s mouth. They immediately informed the officials of its health condition. Later, when the team of medical experts arrived, the tigress had moved near a nallah, and was found dead there.

    ALSO READ: Cheetahs return to India: Here's when the feline will prowl freely in the jungles

    Furthermore, it has no injury marks were reportedly found on the tigress’s body and that it was found intact. As per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA)’s norms, the tigress's death has been reported as ‘unnatural’ until the exact cause of death is known. However, the forest department has said that the tigress died due to possible age-related illeness.

    ALSO READ: India witnesses 25% decrease in tiger mortality, compared to 2021

    The official cause of death is yet to be ascertained. Asianet Newsable tried to reach out to Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve’s field director and SDO, however, their numbers were switched off at the time of filing the report. Meanwhile, it is being said that after dissection of the body by the medical team, the tigress’s physical condition indicated to be "old, loose, weak and had infection in internal organs". The samples have been sent for forensic investigation, reportedly.

    ALSO READ: Cheetahs' arrival in Kuno sees Sheopur property rates skyrocket

    The news comes as a shocker for wildlife lovers and enthusiasts, raising concerns over the protection of India’s national animal. The tigress had given numerous sightings with her cubs to tourists last year. Per the locals, its sightings had gone down this year, with claims that it moved out of the core area but not near the human settlement. Another tired in MP's Balaghat district was also found dead on Monday.

    As per NTCA’s tiger mortality data 2022, a total of 82 tigers have been found dead till August 24. Of these, at least 26 tiger deaths have been reported alone in the ‘Tiger Capital of India’, MP.

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2022, 7:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Governor shares videos of 2019 heckling incident; claims police stopped from making arrests

    Kerala Governor shares videos of 2019 heckling incident; claims police stopped from making arrests

    India activates satellite-based Internet service on Siachen Glacier

    India activates satellite-based Internet service on Siachen Glacier

    Chandigarh University Viral Videos Scandal: Protests over objectionable videos of 60 girls

    Chandigarh University Viral Videos Scandal: Protests over objectionable videos of girls in hostel

    Modi birthday net worth prime minister owns assets worth Rs 2.24 crore drb

    Modi birthday: PM owns assets worth Rs 2.24 crore

    wildlife Madhya Pradesh Cheetah's arrival in Kuno National Park doubles property rates drb

    Cheetahs' arrival in Kuno sees Sheopur property rates skyrocket

    Recent Stories

    From Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh, Princess Anne becomes part of Queen Elizabeth's entire final journey AJR

    From Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh, Princess Anne becomes part of Queen Elizabeth's entire final journey

    Army Day celebrations to move out of Delhi from 2023

    Army Day celebrations to move out of Delhi from 2023

    Is drinking water with meals safe? Here is what experts say sur

    Is drinking water with meals safe? Here is what experts say

    NEET PG 2022 Counselling choice filling to begin on September 20; know important dates, process here - adt

    NEET PG 2022 Counselling choice filling to begin on September 20; know important dates, process here

    Sexy photos video in black Sonam Bajwa HOT PICS can put Bhojupuri actresses to shame drb

    Sexy photos, video in black: Sonam Bajwa’s HOT PICS can put Bhojupuri actresses to shame

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: It is all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS: 'It's all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon
    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon