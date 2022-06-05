India witnesses 25% decrease in tiger mortality, compared to 2021

As per the NTCA report, a total of 54 tiger deaths have been recorded this year (till June 5), whereas 72 deaths were recorded in the same period last year.

India, home to the maximum population of Tigers in the world, has seen a decrease of 25% in the mortality rate this year, so far. As per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA)’s Tiger Mortality 2022 reports, a total of 54 deaths have been recorded so far. These numbers are from January 01, 2022, to June 05, 2022. During the same period last year, India had lost 72 tigers in total. This decrease in the tiger mortality is a good news for all the environment and wildlife buffs, especially on the occasion of World Wildife Day 2022.

The NTCA rigorously monitors every tiger's birth and death in the country. As per the NTCA guidelines, each tiger death, natural or unnatural, has to be mandatorily reported by respective state forest departments to the conservation body.

Madhya Pradesh, the ‘Tiger State of India’, which recorded a total of 18 tiger deaths so far, is leading the country with maximum mortality. It is followed by Maharashtra with 13, Karnataka with eight, Assam with four and Kerala with three deaths.

ALSO READ: World Wildlife Day: YouTube a growing threat to India’s conservation efforts?

Compared to the previous year, MP saw a drop in number by 25%; it reported 25 deaths in 2021 and 18 in 2022. Similarly, Maharashtra and Karnataka also came down to 18 and one death, respectively. However, Assam which had three deaths during the said period of time has reported four deaths in 2022. Kerala, on the other hand, stood at the same number of deaths – three.

ALSO READ: 7 reasons why 'Collarwali' was one of her kind

These tiger mortality statistics are also good because the last death of a tiger reported in India was on May 24 whereas at least four tigers had died between May 24, 2021, to June 05, 2021- one each in MP, West Bengal, Assam and Karnataka.

Meanwhile, as per the All India Tiger Estimation Report 2018, India is home to at least 2967 tigers, of which MP boats of 526 tigers, closely followed by Karnataka at 524 and Uttarakhand at 442. Also, there are a total of 52 tiger reserves in the country; Rajasthan’s Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve was added to the list recently, on May 16.