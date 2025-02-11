Mumbai woman and lover slit husband's throat, ride body on scooty, dump it; Arrested

A 28-year-old woman, Puja Chavan, and her lover, Imran Mansuri, were arrested for murdering her husband, Rajesh Chavan, in Malad West. They slit his throat, propped his body on a two-wheeler, dumped it, and filed a false missing complaint. CCTV footage exposed their crime.

In a shocking crime, a 28-year-old woman and her boyfriend were arrested by the Malwani police on Sunday for allegedly murdering her husband. The accused, Puja Chavan, and her lover, Imran Mansuri (26), slit the throat of Rajesh Chavan inside their home while their two minor children were present. To cover up the crime, they propped up his body on a two-wheeler and drove for half a kilometre before dumping it. Later, they tried to mislead the police by filing a missing person complaint.

Rajesh Chavan, a labourer, lived in Malad West’s Gaondevi temple area with Puja and their two children—a seven-year-old son and a nine-year-old daughter. His accused killer, Imran Mansuri, was also his friend, as both hailed from the same hometown in Uttar Pradesh.



A few months ago, Mansuri moved to Mumbai but was struggling without a job or shelter. Rajesh extended his help by offering him a place to stay, providing food, and even assisting him in finding work. Mansuri, too, worked as a labourer. However, during this period, he allegedly developed an affair with Puja, which led them to conspire against Rajesh.

On Saturday night, Puja and Mansuri allegedly executed their plan. They murdered Rajesh, cleaned the bloodstains, and later placed his lifeless body between them on a two-wheeler. To avoid suspicion, they wrapped a shawl around him, pretending that Rajesh was unwell and being taken to a doctor. However, they panicked after riding for half a kilometre and decided to abandon the body, according to TOI report.

After dumping the body, the duo went to the Malwani police station and filed a missing person complaint to divert suspicion.



However, their plan soon fell apart. The police reviewed CCTV footage and found images of Puja and Mansuri riding with Rajesh’s body sandwiched between them. When questioned, they gave conflicting statements, raising further doubts. A police team, led by DCP Anand Bhoite and Senior Inspector Shailendra Nagarkar, inspected the couple’s house and found bloodstains, confirming their suspicions.

As a result, both Puja and Mansuri were arrested for murder. Meanwhile, their two children, who witnessed the horrific crime, have been left deeply traumatised.

