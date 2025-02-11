Mumbai woman and lover slit husband's throat, ride body on scooty, dump it; Arrested

A 28-year-old woman, Puja Chavan, and her lover, Imran Mansuri, were arrested for murdering her husband, Rajesh Chavan, in Malad West. They slit his throat, propped his body on a two-wheeler, dumped it, and filed a false missing complaint. CCTV footage exposed their crime.

Mumbai woman and lover slit husband's throat, ride body on scooty, dump it; Arrested vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
Published: Feb 11, 2025, 4:11 PM IST

In a shocking crime, a 28-year-old woman and her boyfriend were arrested by the Malwani police on Sunday for allegedly murdering her husband. The accused, Puja Chavan, and her lover, Imran Mansuri (26), slit the throat of Rajesh Chavan inside their home while their two minor children were present. To cover up the crime, they propped up his body on a two-wheeler and drove for half a kilometre before dumping it. Later, they tried to mislead the police by filing a missing person complaint.

Rajesh Chavan, a labourer, lived in Malad West’s Gaondevi temple area with Puja and their two children—a seven-year-old son and a nine-year-old daughter. His accused killer, Imran Mansuri, was also his friend, as both hailed from the same hometown in Uttar Pradesh.

Tamil Nadu SHOCKER! School teacher arrested for sexually assaulting Class 7 student in Tiruppur

A few months ago, Mansuri moved to Mumbai but was struggling without a job or shelter. Rajesh extended his help by offering him a place to stay, providing food, and even assisting him in finding work. Mansuri, too, worked as a labourer. However, during this period, he allegedly developed an affair with Puja, which led them to conspire against Rajesh.

On Saturday night, Puja and Mansuri allegedly executed their plan. They murdered Rajesh, cleaned the bloodstains, and later placed his lifeless body between them on a two-wheeler. To avoid suspicion, they wrapped a shawl around him, pretending that Rajesh was unwell and being taken to a doctor. However, they panicked after riding for half a kilometre and decided to abandon the body, according to TOI report.

After dumping the body, the duo went to the Malwani police station and filed a missing person complaint to divert suspicion.

Two minors detained by police for murdering boy who bullied them in Delhi, search for third underway

However, their plan soon fell apart. The police reviewed CCTV footage and found images of Puja and Mansuri riding with Rajesh’s body sandwiched between them. When questioned, they gave conflicting statements, raising further doubts. A police team, led by DCP Anand Bhoite and Senior Inspector Shailendra Nagarkar, inspected the couple’s house and found bloodstains, confirming their suspicions.

As a result, both Puja and Mansuri were arrested for murder. Meanwhile, their two children, who witnessed the horrific crime, have been left deeply traumatised.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Aero India 2025: Adani Defence & DRDO introduce advanced anti-drone system AJR

Aero India 2025: Adani Defence & DRDO introduce advanced anti-drone system

Winter grips Jammu and Kashmir: Freezing temperatures, snowfall hit Srinagar; Winter festivities draw tourists vkp

Winter grips Jammu and Kashmir: Freezing temperatures, snowfall hit Srinagar; Winter festivities draw tourists

Tamil Nadu SHOCKER! School teacher arrested for sexually assaulting Class 7 student in Tiruppur anr

Tamil Nadu SHOCKER! School teacher arrested for sexually assaulting Class 7 student in Tiruppur

Two minors detained by police for murdering boy who bullied them in Delhi, search for third underway dmn

Two minors detained by police for murdering boy who bullied them in Delhi, search for third underway

Beer gets costlier in Telangana as state government imposes 15 percent hike anr

Beer gets costlier in Telangana as state government imposes 15 per cent hike

Recent Stories

Bengaluru's new 'airplane' restaurant takes off; Diners say, 'great ambience, average food' vkp

Bengaluru's new 'airplane' restaurant takes off; Diners say, 'great ambience, average food'

Deepika Padukone interacts with students on mental well-being in Pariksha Pe Charcha [WATCH] NTI

Deepika Padukone interacts with students on mental well-being in Pariksha Pe Charcha [WATCH]

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha: GST slashes average tax rate to 11.3% AJR

Lower GST burden? Average tax rate falls from 15.8% to 11.3%, reveals FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Aero India 2025: Adani Defence & DRDO introduce advanced anti-drone system AJR

Aero India 2025: Adani Defence & DRDO introduce advanced anti-drone system

Ranveer Allahbadia Net Worth: Know assets, earnings of top Indian content creator ATG

Ranveer Allahbadia Net Worth: Know assets, earnings of top Indian content creator

Recent Videos

Bull Causes Chaos in Jaipur Bus, Passengers Flee for Safety | VIRAL

Bull Causes Chaos in Jaipur Bus, Passengers Flee for Safety | VIRAL

Video Icon
ARIJIT SINGH'S Top 10 Songs For LOVE Birds | Valentine Week Special

ARIJIT SINGH'S Top 10 Songs For LOVE Birds | Valentine Week Special

Video Icon
PM Modi Unveils ‘5 Pillars’ of India’s Energy Ambitions: Brilliant Minds, Economic Strength & More

PM Modi Unveils ‘5 Pillars’ of India’s Energy Ambitions: Brilliant Minds, Economic Strength & More

Video Icon
Malayalam Actress Accuses Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan of Death Threats, REVEALS Secret

Malayalam Actress Accuses Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan of Death Threats, REVEALS Secret

Video Icon
'Not Our Indian Culture': B Praak Slams RANVEER ALLAHBADIA, Cancels Podcast Over Controversy

'Not Our Indian Culture': B Praak Slams RANVEER ALLAHBADIA, Cancels Podcast Over Controversy

Video Icon