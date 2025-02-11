Delhi court denies bail to alleged drug syndicate kingpin Waseem Shaikh

Delhi's Saket court denied bail to Waseem Shaikh, accused of running a drug syndicate with his wife. The court cited his past conduct, risk of absconding, and lack of cooperation. Investigators allege he purchased smack in bulk and sold it in small pouches.

New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Delhi's Saket court has recently rejected the bail plea of Waseem Shaikh arrested for allegedly running a drug syndicate with his wife Rihana.

It is alleged that Waseem purchased a smack from Salman and Kulsum at the rate of 12 to 15 lakh per kg.

Thereafter, he sold the same in small quantities in pouches of 0.5 to 0.75 grams at Rs. 700-800. He was arrested after the arrest of one person named, Hafiza who worked for him. Two others, Salman and Kulsum are still absconding.



Special judge (NDPS) Gaurav Gupta rejected the bail plea of Waseem Shaikh after considering the submissions by counsel for the accused and Delhi police.

"About the overall facts and circumstances of the case, the previous conduct of the applicant, no grounds have been made for a grant of bail," Special Judge Gaurav Rao said in an order passed on February 4.

While rejecting the bail plea the court observed, "There is every possibility that the applicant might abscond, in case, he is granted bail."

"Further, the investigation cannot be scuttled by the conduct of the accused in absconding from the court. Investigating agency needs to be granted sufficient opportunity for carrying out proper investigation and to ascertain the role of the present applicant as well as the absconding suspects," the court emphasised.

The counsel for the accused had argued that he had been falsely implicated at the behest of one Sharafat Sheikh who is also alleged to run a drug syndicate. It was further argued that the allegations against the present applicant pertain only to conspiracy to commit an offence and that nothing incriminating has been recovered from him.

It was also argued that the investigating agency alleges 455 calls between the applicant and one Kulsum who is a known drug dealer, however, there is nothing to show that Kulsum had anything to do with the present case.



While opposing the bail plea, an additional public prosecutor (APP) argued that the accused was the kingpin of the entire drug syndicate and that he was running the syndicate along with his wife Rihanna. It was further argued that the applicant never cooperated during the investigation and his anticipatory bail application was dismissed by this Court as well as by the Delhi High Court.

It was further argued that even after the dismissal of his anticipatory bail application, he never joined the investigation and was declared a proclaimed offender. (ANI)

