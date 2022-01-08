Viresh Kumar Bhawra takes over as new Punjab DGP for a term of 2 years

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had shortlisted the names of Dinkar Gupta, VK Bhawra, both 1987-batch, and Prabodh Kumar of 1988-batch for the DGP post.

Chandigarh: 1987-batch IPS officer Viresh Kumar Bhawra has been chosen as the new Director General of Police in Punjab, replacing incumbent Siddharth Chattopadhyaya.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had shortlisted the names of Dinkar Gupta, VK Bhawra, both 1987-batch, and Prabodh Kumar of 1988-batch.

The incumbent DGP, Chattopadhyaya, who is a 1986-batch IPS officer’s name does not figure out in the UPSC panel list. He is set to require on March 31.

The newly appointed DGP will have a tenure of two years from the date of assumption of office.

His appointment came just hours before the election commission would announce the dates for Assembly elections in five states, including Punjab.

In December, Chattopadhyaya replaced Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota as the state DGP. IPS Chattopadhyaya had the support of state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu while Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and home minister Sukhjinder Randhawa.

Sidhu had even resigned from the post of state Congress chief post over appointment of Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota as DGP.

In the security breach case of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while on way to Ferozepur on January 5, the Union Home Ministry has issued a show-cause notice to Punjab DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya.

In the notice, it has asked “why action should not be initiated against you” under All India Service Rules since “it appears prima facie that you have violated the legal obligations enjoined upon the Director General of Police under the Special Protection Group Act”.

The ministry had asked him to reply by January 8 or disciplinary action would be initiated.