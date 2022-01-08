PM Modi security lapse: Former IPS officer Kiran Bedi criticises Punjab Police, ‘clear case of ambush of PM’

Slamming the Punjab Police, IPS officer Bedi said it was a “clear case of ambush of the Prime Minister”.

Former IPS officer and ex-Puducherry lieutenant governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday lambasted the Punjab Police over their alleged sheer negligence in providing upmost security to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Ferozepur, Punjab as his cavalcade was stranded on a flyover for over 15 minutes due to a protest, when his programme had been duly communicated to the state police.

“The very first security breach was absentee Director General of Police. State Home Minister and Home Secretary were also not present. Even the district collector was absent. Was breach a pre-planned conspiracy?,” questioned former IPS officer Bedi as reported by ANI.

“It is a clear case of ambush of the Prime Minister,” Bedi further alleged.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the ruling BJP have accused the Punjab government of endangering PM Modi’s life. The Home Ministry has taken cognisance of the “serious security lapse” and has sought a detailed report from the state government. The State Government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.

PM Modi on reaching the Bhatinda Airport post the shocking disruption of his movement in Punjab's Ferozepur, he told the airport officials, “Apne CM ko thanks kehna, ki mein Bhatinda airport tak zinda laut paaya.” (Thank your CM that I was able to return to Bhatinda airport alive).

Meanwhile, according to a report on republicworld.com, government sources said that it was only the Punjab Police who knew the precise route of PM Modi’s convoy. Given that ‘protesters’ landed up at the highway, the incident appears to be ‘connivance’ between the police and those responsible for blocking his convoy, sources have alleged, calling the incident ‘the single biggest lapse of security of any Indian Prime Minister in recent years.’

