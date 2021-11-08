  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uphaar cinema fire tragedy: Delhi courts sentences Ansal brothers to 7-year jail term for evidence tampering

    Chief metropolitan magistrate Pankaj Sharma also imposed a fine of Rs 2.25 crore on each of the Ansal brothers.

    Uphaar cinema fire tragedy: Delhi courts sentences Ansal brothers to 7-year jail term for evidence tampering-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 8, 2021, 3:37 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Delhi Patiala House Court on Monday awarded seven-year simple imprisonment to convict businessmen Sushil Ansal and Gopal Ansal and others in a case of tampering with evidence in the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire tragedy case in which 59 lives were lost. The court also ordered Ansals to be taken into custody immediately, from where they'll be transferred to Tihar jail.

    Chief metropolitan magistrate Pankaj Sharma also imposed a fine of Rs 2.25 crore on each of the Ansal brothers. The court has also permitted to provide medication, spectacles, etc to the accused. The court has also imposed Rs 3-lakh fine each on the other three accused -- ex-court staff Dinesh Chand Sharma, PP Batra, and Anoop Singh.

    Pronouncing the judgment, Sharma said he reached the conclusion that the real estate barons deserved punishment after he spent nights thinking about the case. “I think it is very hard to reach out to this decision given the complexities involved. After some thinking over some nights and nights, I have come to this conclusion that they deserve punishment. They will serve 7 years of jail time and Rs 2.25 crore fine each on the Ansals,” the magistrate said.

    Also read: Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC recommends ex-HC Judge for monitoring of UP SIT probe, not happy with probe pace

    On October 8, the court had convicted the Ansal brothers along with two of their employees among others in connection to the case. Industrialists Sushil and Gopal Ansal owned the Uphaar Cinema where a fire killed 59 people during the screening of 'Border' on June 13, 1997.

    Neelam Krishnamurthy, who lost both her children in the fire, fought a long and arduous fight for justice in the matter, and called it a historic judgement. “I think it was one of the toughest cases in my life. It was a really complicated matter,” Republic reported. “All convicted in #UphaarEvidenceTamperingCase get jail term for 7 years,” she tweeted.

     

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2021, 4:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rafale kickback claim Mediapart ED CBI evidence 7.5 million Euro bribe paid by Dassault

    Rafale kickback claim: Report says ED, CBI have evidence of 7.5 million Euro bribe paid to Sushen Gupta

    Video Icon
    BJP MP Manoj Tiwari takes boat ride in toxic foam-covered Yamuna, slams Delhi government-dnm

    BJP MP Manoj Tiwari takes boat ride in toxic foam-covered Yamuna, slams Delhi government

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC recommends ex-HC Judge for monitoring of UP SIT probe, not happy with probe pace-dnm

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC recommends ex-HC Judge for monitoring of UP SIT probe, not happy with probe pace

    Video Icon
    Nawab Malik targets Sameer Wankhede with proof asks your sister in law involved in drug case gcw

    Nawab Malik Vs Sameer Wankhede: Row over drugs case of NCB officer's sister-in-law

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu rains Trees uprooted house flooded in Chennai IMD issues weather warning gcw

    Tamil Nadu rains: Trees uprooted, house flooded in Chennai, IMD issues weather warning

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Entrepreneur and photographer Gautam Kulkarni on how traveling played a major role throughout his journey-vpn

    Entrepreneur and photographer Gautam Kulkarni on how traveling played a major role throughout his journey

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu government orders construction of Karunanidhi memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai-dnm

    Tamil Nadu government orders construction of Karunanidhi memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Not Virat Kohli, but Rohit Sharma to captain India vs Namibia? Sanjay Manjrekar comments-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021: Not Virat Kohli, but Rohit Sharma to captain India vs Namibia? Sanjay Manjrekar comments

    Video Icon
    UGC to translate its existing English literature material into Indian languages gcw

    UGC to translate its existing English literature material into Indian languages

    Video Icon
    Twitter adds new search tool to help users find specific tweets from particular profile gcw

    Twitter adds new search tool to help users find specific tweets from particular profile

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager-ayh

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: Orange alert in Chennai; flash flood warning issued; CM Stalin urges people to stay indoors-dnm

    Chennai rains: Orange alert in Chennai; flash flood warning issued; CM Stalin urges people to stay indoors

    Video Icon
    us military report on india china faceoff line of actual control pla operational tactical experience

    LAC faceoff gave China operational, tactical experience: US military report

    Video Icon
    NASA to launch first asteroid-bashing DART as trailblazing planetary defense mission-dnm

    NASA to launch first asteroid-bashing DART as trailblazing planetary defense mission

    Video Icon
    NASA Ice-Mining Lunar Mission in 2022 to find resources on Moon-dnm

    NASA’s Ice-Mining Lunar Mission in 2022 to find resources on Moon

    Video Icon