    UP Election 2022: BJP suffers massive setback as MLA Vinay Shakya tenders resignation

    In his resignation letter to the party, Shakya wrote, “Swami Prasad Maurya is the voice of the downtrodden and he is our leader. I am with him.”

    UP Election 2022: BJP suffers massive setback as MLA Vinay Shakya tenders resignation
    Lucknow, First Published Jan 13, 2022, 2:50 PM IST
    Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, the resignation of BJP MLAs has become a daily phenomenon. In yet another jolt to the BJP, another BJP MLA, Vinay Shakya, resigned from the party claiming that Swami Prasad Maurya is their leader and that he will support him.

    In his resignation letter to the party, Shakya wrote, “Swami Prasad Maurya is the voice of the downtrodden and he is our leader. I am with him.” This is the third lawmaker to quit the party in as many days.

    Maurya, who joined the BJP from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), resigned from his post on Tuesday, accusing chief minister Yogi Adityanath's government of neglecting Dalits, backward classes, farmers, unemployed youth and small-medium sized traders.

    The Bidhuna MLA’s daughter Riya on Tuesday had alleged that her father was untraceable after her uncle Devesh Shakya and grandmother took him to Lucknow. Refuting the claims about his kidnapping, Vinay Shakya, on Wednesday had said that he is with Swami Prasad Maurya, the former state Cabinet minister who quit the BJP on Tuesday and will join the Samajwadi Party (SP).

    Earlier today, Dr Mukesh Verma, MLA from Shikohabad Assembly constituency in UP's Firozabad, resigned from the primary membership of the party alleging 'lack of respect' by the government towards backward classes and Dalits.

