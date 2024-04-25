LS Polls 2024: Madhavi Latha, BJP's Hyderabad pick, declares assets

India News
K Madhavi Latha made public her family's assets, with a total value of Rs 218.38 crore. Furthermore, her family bears liabilities amounting to Rs 27 crore.
Latha's husband Vishwanath Kompalle, an alumnus of IIT Madras, serves as the founder of a fintech and healthcare company.
According to the election affidavit filed by Latha, the family possesses movable assets valued at Rs 165.46 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 55.92 crore.
The BJP candidate's family holds 2.94 crore shares of Virinchi Ltd valued at Rs 94.44 crore.
Latha, who is contesting the high-profile seat, holds a Master's degree in Political Science and has no criminal cases registered against her.
A renowned classical dancer and entrepreneur, 49-year-old Latha is poised to challenge sitting Hyderabad MP and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi.